‘Spiritual practice’ — 12th Ave yoga studio says it will continue in-person classes despite COVID-19 restrictions

A 12th Ave yoga studio says it is exempt from the state’s new COVID-19 restrictions and will continue in-person “spiritual and mindful” classes.

Live Love Flow informed customers about the plans Monday night one day after Gov. Jay Inslee announced a new lockdown on businesses and social gatherings to help slow a dangerous third wave of rapid spread of the virus. Live Love Flow members notified CHS about the update.

“In response to Gov. Inslee’s mandate, we are announcing that we are continuing to run yoga classes as scheduled In-Studio and Online,” the studio’s message said. “Yoga is considered a spiritual and mindful practice.”

The new restrictions seem to disagree.

“All indoor fitness and training facilities are closed at this time,” the state’s updated regulations (PDF) for the industry say. Included are “weight and resistance training, cardio exercise equipment, martial arts, yoga, gymnastics, dance, climbing, and similar personal training, group training, or independent fitness services,” the update reads.

But the 12th at Cherry studio says it is not subject to the mandate and posted additional updates about the planned yoga classes to social media Tuesday. It will be canceling its indoor cycling classes, however, according to the update.

“We strongly believe that yoga is a spiritual practice and this practice is essential for our mental and overall health that is why we decided to stay on with yoga classes,” owner and company founder Indira Avdic tells CHS in an email statement. “We are not saying that we are a church.”

Avdic points out that Live Love Flow also doesn’t pay taxes on its yoga revenue because of its position as a spiritual practice. That loophole is real. The state does tax some yoga businesses differently based on whether the studio is an exercise facility or focused on instruction.

Washington’s COVID restrictions do not seem to make such a distinction. CHS has reached out to state and county health officials for clarification.

UPDATE: 5:33 PM: The state directed our inquiries to the governor’s office. Mike Faulk, deputy communications director for the office was definitive in his answer. “The short answer is: No, a business (yoga studio or any other) cannot just suddenly decide it falls under the religious services/places of worship guidance,” Gov. Inslee’s press secretary said via email but did not provide additional information about enforcement.

Washington has a submission process to report business violations of the state’s COVID regulations but many of the reports end up being filed for reasons beyond the virus. Businesses found in violation are first contacted by regulating agencies or local law enforcement to provide information and “education.” Businesses that continue to skirt the rules can then face citations or fines (PDF).

Beyond taxes and restrictions, there is, of course, the basic issues of health and safety. Monday, Mayor Jenny Durkan said the city has identified “a handful of employer outbreaks” and that bars and restaurants have been the most common source in those business-related situations. Experts agree that prolonged, indoor exposure is a major factor in the continued spread of the virus — even when masked.

In King County, the recent daily average has now exceed 500 positive cases. With somewhere around 2% of all cases ending in death, the county could see 10 or more COVID-19-related deaths a day in December.

Many other Capitol Hill studios have already transitioned their classes to online or outdoor. “Due to a new state mandate all Yoga classes starting tomorrow on Tuesday will be moved to zoom!,” Capitol Hill’s SweatBox Yoga wrote in an update to its members. “We are doing our best to make sure that we’re still able to share beautiful classes and help keep up your practice over the next four weeks.”

SweatBox owner Frani Assaf said she sympathizes with the challenges facing a fellow small business owner and also believes fully in yoga’s value as a spiritual practice but tells CHS she won’t risk any of her students becoming ill. “I’m trying to do the right thing and follow what the guidelines are,” Assaf said. She said she also hopes that restrictions could be less broad and recognize yoga’s important spiritual and meditative values but in the meantime isn’t willing to risk anyone’s health. The challenges SweatBox faces in maintaining its business through online instruction, however, are daunting. And there’s also the heat factor — it’s an even bigger challenge to replicate the SweatBox’s hot yoga environment at home.

UPDATE 5:45 PM: Anne Phyfe Palmer, former owner and now director of education and programming at 8 Limbs Yoga Centers, also said that business will comply with the prohibition on indoor fitness activities. “We’ve put our energy into series-based model, with classes in yogic philosophy, nutrition, history and art of yoga to complement our Zoom yoga and fitness classes,” Palmer tells CHS. “We agree that yoga is not just exercise, but it translates well to online, and we think that’s the safest option for our community right now.”

The 8 Limbs Capitol Hill location at Summit and Pike has remained closed since March 16th, Palmer said, and all its yoga and meditation classes have moved online. “As leaders in the community, our job is to model willingness to do what it takes to keep everyone as safe as possible,” Phyfe said. “We have considered offering in-studio classes for several months, but the numbers just keep going up.”

Live Love Flow, meanwhile, will also need to explain its plans to Seattle University. Its studio is located on the street level of The Douglas student housing building. A school representative told CHS he was looking into the situation.

UPDATE 5:30 PM: Though it is listed with the county as the taxpayer of record for the building, a Seattle U spokesperson said the school is not technically the owner of the Douglas but was checking on more information about ownership. The building is managed by BT Management, the spokesperson said..

In the statement from the school, the spokesperson said Live Love Flow is “physically separated from the residential part of the building” including “a separate entrance and separate venting/plumbing.”

“From a COVID health standpoint, we are continuously communicating with and urging all students, whether they live in university-managed housing or privately-owned housing, like the Douglas, to follow public health directives and guidelines,” the school said in its statement. “University expectations and policies are closely aligned with public health directives and guidelines.”

Avdic has not yet responded to follow-up inquiries from CHS.

