The Capitol Hill Art Walk returns

One thing certain after months of the COVID-19 crisis is how much heavier we weigh the calculated risks of daily life. As you search for balance, Thursday night brings a little bit of life back to Capitol Hill.

Whether the return of the Capitol Hill Art Walk is for you is, well, up to you. But a handful of area venues and shops are getting back into the rhythm of the monthly “second Thursday” event:

We have some socially-distanced, masked art viewings happening this Thursday, Nov. 12th! https://www.capitolhillartwalk.com/

Check each venue’s website for details on their hours, COVID-19 accommodations & more…

The participation list for November’s walk is smaller but you will still find a few places around the neighborhood open a little later to showcase new creations including Roq La Rue, Ghost Gallery, Vermillion, and Tirto Furniture. The FoodArt Collection has a new show at the Normandy Arms Apartments. And you can make your first visit to First Hill’s Museum of Museums on Broadway as the new venue from Greg Lundgren ratchets up its opening and invites more visitors.

Masks are mandatory, of course, and social distancing measures should be in effect. If you’re not up for a real world visit, consider dropping by some of the virtual presences of the venues for an art walk from home.

Hours vary for the November 12th Capitol Hill Art Walk. You can visit capitolhillartwalk.com for a map of venues, links to their websites, and to learn more.

