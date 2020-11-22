Post navigation

This week in CHS history | 15th and Union hatchet murder, Roy Vue landmark, Seattle becomes ‘Sanctuary City’

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2019

 

After nearly 40 years, Pagliacci Pizza leaving Broadway

‘Derelict’ house burns in 10th Ave E fire — UPDATE: Reported violations


8-1: As county makes legendary victory official, Sawant back to business at Seattle City Hall

2018

 

With new, flatter course, Seattle Marathon no longer crossing Capitol Hill

Once lined up for microhousing, Capitol Hill’s Roy Vue wins landmark status

Yarce to make 2019 run for Sawant’s City Council seat

One year in, what’s your Jenny Durkan Capitol Hill approval rating?

2017

 

Two shot after bullets fly at Chop Suey — UPDATE

Man dead in shooting at 24th and Spruce

Capitol Hill mostly missing in Seattle coalition opposing affordability plan

2016

 

Capitol Hill shooting now a murder investigation as 13th/Olive victim dies — UPDATE

Seattle mayor signs 7-point Thanksgiving ‘sanctuary city’ order

Frankie and Jo’s, Capitol Hill’s first plant-based ice cream shop, opens Friday

2015

 

Five injured in shooting at Broadway and Pike

A 30-resident ‘tiny house’ encampment is rising at 22nd and Union

Developer abandons plans for The Stranger building after preservation board objections

2010

 

Man killed with axe near 15th and Union

Joe remembered at 15th and Union

Return of the Denny sled run — UPDATE: Not all fun and games

