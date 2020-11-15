Post navigation

Prev: (11/13/20) | Next: (11/15/20)

This week in CHS history | L’Oursin born, Metier debuts, ‘No Trump, No Cops, No KKK’ protest, Bok a Bok lands on Hill

Posted on by

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2019

 

Sound Transit wants feedback on fare enforcement, searching for new name for Seattle-side ‘Red Line’ light rail

Eight-story apartment building set to rise across from Broadway Hill Park


Lease issues mean Chungee’s long lion dance on 12th Ave coming to an end

2018

 

Shuttered By the Pound deli speakeasy evicted over thousands in unpaid rent

‘Single family home neighborhood’ — the Madison Valley PCC mixed-use battle

2017

 

Man hit in arm, another arrested in Broadway parking lot shootout — UPDATE

Plan would turn Seattle Central property at Broadway and Pine into homeless youth facility, housing

Moving past Paseo, Bok a Bok landing next to Neumos with Korean-style deep fried chicken

2016

 

Katsu Burger Capitol Hill coming to 12th Ave

Capitol Hill Community Post | Special Alert: Upcoming Protests in Capitol Hill

#pacifiquenorthwest — L’Oursin washes ashore at 14th and Jefferson

2015

 

The troubled birth, triumphant revival, and peaceful death of Capitol Hill steakhouse Manhattan

Ahead of ‘major’ announcement, Convention Center developers come to Hill to show off latest models

Federal agents, SPD arrest 9 in CD drug and firearm investigation

Métier sets the pace as new cafe + bike gym + training center opens on E Union

2010

 

With police violence as backdrop, cops say superheroes at work in Seattle, patrolling Hill by Kia

Secret Service adds more pieces to puzzle: Hill card breach happened October 22

Black helicopters over Seattle U

$5/MONTH? SUBSCRIBE AND SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

Subscribe and support CHS Contributors -- $1/$5/$10 per month

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments