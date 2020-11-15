This week in CHS history | L’Oursin born, Metier debuts, ‘No Trump, No Cops, No KKK’ protest, Bok a Bok lands on Hill

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:
Sound Transit wants feedback on fare enforcement, searching for new name for Seattle-side ‘Red Line’ light rail
Eight-story apartment building set to rise across from Broadway Hill Park
Lease issues mean Chungee’s long lion dance on 12th Ave coming to an end
Shuttered By the Pound deli speakeasy evicted over thousands in unpaid rent
‘Single family home neighborhood’ — the Madison Valley PCC mixed-use battle
Man hit in arm, another arrested in Broadway parking lot shootout — UPDATE
Plan would turn Seattle Central property at Broadway and Pine into homeless youth facility, housing
Moving past Paseo, Bok a Bok landing next to Neumos with Korean-style deep fried chicken
Capitol Hill Community Post | Special Alert: Upcoming Protests in Capitol Hill
#pacifiquenorthwest — L’Oursin washes ashore at 14th and Jefferson
The troubled birth, triumphant revival, and peaceful death of Capitol Hill steakhouse Manhattan
Ahead of ‘major’ announcement, Convention Center developers come to Hill to show off latest models
Federal agents, SPD arrest 9 in CD drug and firearm investigation
Métier sets the pace as new cafe + bike gym + training center opens on E Union
With police violence as backdrop, cops say superheroes at work in Seattle, patrolling Hill by Kia
Secret Service adds more pieces to puzzle: Hill card breach happened October 22
