Three arrests as protest marches on Capitol Hill for ‘essential workers’

A Black Lives Matter march for essential workers part of “Black Friday” protests across Seattle ended with arrests Friday night at Denny and E Olive Way on Capitol Hill.

A group marching through the neighborhood was reported blocking traffic and had been given dispersal orders, Seattle Police said.

We are essential workers. The time for a radical redistribution of resources and political power is now. Friday we will gather (physically distanced with masks, PPE and hand sanitizer) to acknowledge, honor and uplift those who provide for our survival! pic.twitter.com/8sPasKa26t — Nikkita Oliver (they/them) (@NikkitaOliver) November 27, 2020

Police say two people were arrested and booked into jail for failure to disperse, obstructing, resisting arrest, and property damage and a third was arrested for assault on a police officer.

Seattle Fire was called to the East Fire shortly after the arrests around 8 PM to a report of one of the arrested suffering a medical complaint that did not require hospitalization.

The march including organizers from Morning March Seattle was part of a day of rallies and protests around the city including demonstrations in the U District and at the Amazon spheres.

It comes as smaller demonstrations have continued after a long season of protest centered around Cal Anderson, the East Precinct, and Capitol Hill.

$5/MONTH? SUBSCRIBE AND SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.