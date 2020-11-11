‘We didn’t want to open in a pandemic’ — Barca plays it cool in exit from 20 years of Capitol Hill nightlife

The COVID-19 crisi has claimed Capitol Hill’s Barca, a bar that managed to survive multiple editions of Pike/Pine’s rapid mutations. That stubborn sense of righteousness did the bar in, longtime manager Dan Carlisle tells CHS.

“We didn’t want to open in a pandemic,” Carlisle said.

With state and local officials warning that the spread of the virus has again reached levels that will soon overwhelm the area’s health systems, and people being asked to mark the Thanksgiving holiday alone, does it make sense to keep Capitol Hill’s bars and restaurants open?

Carlisle said the management at the 11th Ave bar considered “50 different ways” to reopen but none made financial or moral sense.

While Barca’s closure is of the dreaded “permanent” variety, others are making similar but so far temporary decisions. 12th Ave’s Canon announced last night it is ending its takeout and delivery efforts and will put the world renowned cocktail bar into a sort of stasis until it can fully reopen.

For Barca, the closure comes after two decades of Capitol Hill nightlife. Imagine an 11th Ave circa the year 2000 when Belltown was more Pike/Pine than Pike or Pine and large spaces were still available at affordable prices for nightlife entrepreneurs whose concepts were basically “dark lounge, “cool music,” and “owner a lead singer of a seminal punk band.” Barca — short for Barcelona — was created in the Euro-vision of John Bigley, lead singer of the U-Men.

If you called it the Barca — hard c — Lounge to be funny, you were not alone, Carlisle said. They had their own joke about the name centered around a photo of a Spanish dog they named “Barka.”

Carlisle said the Barca archipelago of Belltown nightlife on Capitol Hill took its on path over the years on 11th Ave. He worked there for the last 14. The weekends, Carlisle said, were what you would expect with the bar making the money it needed to survive “getting college kids drunk” on Fridays and Saturdays so it could do things like sustain one of the longest running jazz nights around on Thursdays.

In its later years, the difference between a weeknight and the weekend was becoming more stark as the college crowds continued but slower nights came during the week as the neighborhood’s demographics changed and housing in the area steadily increased in cost. The changes were also felt in how the bar was staffed.

“I had kids driving up from Kent to work at Barca,” Carlisle said.

With the arrival of COVID-19, Barca closed when the restrictions were put in place and never reopened. It’s a large space dedicated purely to hanging out and drinking — Bigley never got around to adding a kitchen. Carlisle said the government’s assistance for small businesses and the country’s inability to stave off the spread of the virus left Barca in a spot where it couldn’t open its doors again, even to say goodbye to regulars.

He would, however, like Barca to be remembered.

“Remember. When Barca got built, Barca, the Elysian the Comet, and the Wildrose.” Carlisle said. “That was it. Now the Rose is the real last bastion.”

Capitol Hill and Central District COVID-19 Crisis Closures: CHS has tried to confirm all reported statuses. Please let us know if any information needs to be updated chs@capitolhillseattle.com -- LAST UPDATED: 11/11/20

Food and drink

Barca , announced 11/11/2020

, announced 11/11/2020 Suika, lease issues, announced 9/27/2020

lease issues, announced 9/27/2020 Juicebox Cafe , announced 9/28/20

, announced 9/28/20 Heritage Distilling Capitol Hill , announced 9/25/20

, announced 9/25/20 Amandine , closing 9/30/20 announced 9/25/20

, closing 9/30/20 announced 9/25/20 Bar Sue , announced 9/25/20

, announced 9/25/20 Marination Station , announced 9/14/20

, announced 9/14/20 Ha Na , announced 8/27/20

, announced 8/27/20 Intrigue Coffeehouse , announced 8/21/20

, announced 8/21/20 Nates Wings & Waffles, Happy Grillmore and the Central District Ice Cream Company , announced 8/6/20

, announced 8/6/20 Americana, Broadway, announced 7/23/20

The Lounge by AT&T and Ada’s Discovery Cafe , E Thomas, announced 7/7/20

, E Thomas, announced 7/7/20 Bill's Off Broadway , E Pine, announced 6/24/20

, E Pine, announced 6/24/20 Stumptown , 12th Ave, announced 5/26/20

, 12th Ave, announced 5/26/20 Adana , 15th and Pine, announced 5/21/20

, 15th and Pine, announced 5/21/20 Tougo , 18th and Union, announced early April, Yesler location remains open

, 18th and Union, announced early April, Yesler location remains open My Thai, 10th Ave E, closed but we're not sure when it shuttered

Retail and more

Stock and Pantry , E Pine, announced 10/14/20

, E Pine, announced 10/14/20 Take 2 , 15th Ave E, announced 9/30/20

, 15th Ave E, announced 9/30/20 No Parking , E Pike, announced 9/5/20

, E Pike, announced 9/5/20 Ritual House , 19th Ave E, reported 7/15/20

, 19th Ave E, reported 7/15/20 Totokaelo , 10th Ave, reported 7/13/20

, 10th Ave, reported 7/13/20 Mode of Fitness , E Pine

, E Pine Urban Outfitters , Broadway, youth fashion chain's exit began last summer as Broadway Market began search for new tenant

, Broadway, youth fashion chain's exit began last summer as Broadway Market began search for new tenant Le Frock, E Pike, consignment shop announced permanent closure in April

