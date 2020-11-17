What Capitol Hill small businesses, restaurants, and bars are saying about the latest round of COVID-19 restrictions

For some Capitol Hill small businesses, the coming weeks will be like the rest — making ends meet with reduced capacities and a reliance on new or rapidly scaled up revenue streams. For others, the new restrictions going into effect this week to try to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Seattle are the start of new shutdowns and “temporary closures.”

Restaurants and bars will be particularly hard hit. The prohibition on indoor service begins Wednesday and already some have said they cannot afford to stay open. Broadway’s Corvus and Co. announced it will close “until indoor dining can resume.” Until then, they’re clearing out with a 50% off sale on food. Other Capitol Hill bars will likely follow.

The food, drink, and shopping restrictions are necessary, health officials says, because people are getting sick at work and the virus is spreading rapidly in home settings with friends and loved ones. Monday, Mayor Jenny Durkan said the city has identified “a handful of employer outbreaks” and that bars and restaurants have been the most common source in those business-related situations.

The new lockdown is described as “temporary” with plans for the state to reassess the crisis by mid-December. In the meantime, restaurants and bars are closed for indoor service while outdoor dining and to-go service is permitted. Tables are limited to parties of five. For those venues with a good sidewalk and street setup, the city’s easing of permitting for outdoor dining, tents, and heating should help.

Others, like Mamnoon, for example, have announced they will step up their takeout efforts by adding things like expanded service hours for lunch deliveries.

Below is a selection of updates from Capitol Hill businesses about the coming lockdown:

Olmstead : With Inslee’s decision, we have decided to close today 11/16 until Thursday 11/19 to switch to a take out only program with more details to follow. This year has been difficult, but we want to thank you and this community for all of your support and kindness. It’s important that we close for now for everyone’s health and safety. Don’t worry Seattle, we’ll be back!

: We are suspending indoor seating until December 14th. Thank you for your support. We are still offering coffee to go. Dacha Diner : We will remain open and continue to provide a safe to-go experience for our community and workers. Our dining room will remain closed — as it has since the beginning of the pandemic — until science says it is safe. Let’s look out for each other and keep our friends and neighbors safe. #maskon #wewillgetthroughthis @govinslee Thank you for looking out for us and doing your job. This has been a horrible year for many. Operating two restaurants during a pandemic and shifting our business model to accommodate has been a struggle. That said, we know the safety and lives of our fellow Seattleites is far more important. We are committed to being apart of the solution in slowing this pandemic down. Thank you for your time and work. #頑張る

This round of restrictions, so far, won’t be met by new federal assistance. Governor Jay Inslee on Sunday promised new $50 million in funding to help the state’s small businesses but that, of course, won’t be enough. The Seattle Office of Economic Development, meanwhile, is making a new $4 million round of Small Business Stabilization Grants available. Applications are due November 30th.

There are also smaller, more direct ways to help. The Broadway Business Improvement Area recommends buying gift cards as gifts and to “shop local for everything from records to shampoo.”



Other Capitol Hill businesses not active on social media like many of its smallest restaurants have already been rolling with the punches in the pick-up and takeout only world.

Some saw the writing on the wall earlier. Canon, its 12th Ave home not conducive to outdoor service, had announced its plans to go dormant before the new state restrictions were announced.

Meanwhile, others are planning for the — near — future. Sol Liquor, which has lifted up the mantle of providing the Hill with aged eggnog every December, has promised it will be back soon to again just in time for the holidays.





