911 | Capitol Hill Airbnb standoff, Facebook phone robbery, Safeway sword arrest — UPDATE: Missing person

Federal Ave standoff: A Capitol Hill Airbnb stay went wrong over the weekend as the SPD Hostage Negotiation Team and Seattle Fire had to be called to a standoff on Federal Ave E Sunday morning. According to SPD, a 911 call around 9:30 AM alerted them to a disturbance in the 400 block of Federal Ave E. There, witnesses told officers an acquaintance likely high on drugs had begun damaging the rental residence as the group was cleaning up to leave the property. When they tried to stop the damage, the witnesses said the friend turned on gas inside the residence and threatened to blow the place up. SPD says the suspect was “not able or refuse”d to respond to contact attempts and neighbors were advised to leave the area. The Hostage Negotiation Team and Seattle Fire were called to help. Once the gas was shut off, officers observed the unresponsive suspect inside of the building and moved in. Police say the suspect was treated by SFD and transported to the hospital.

The victim examined the phone for sale and as she tried to put the sim card from her own phone into the one for sale, one of the suspects yanked the money that the victim had brought out of her hand. The second subject pulled out a 9 MM handgun and pointed it at her. This subject racked a round into the chamber and at the same time ejected a 9 MM round out onto the floor. The suspects then took the phone for sale back and demanded the victim’s phone.

The victim told police she would not give the suspects her own phone and said it appeared that they decided against threatening her any further before running out of the building. Officers set up containment and searched the area but made no arrests. An ejected 9 MM round found on the floor was collected for evidence.

Sword arrest: Police engaged with an hour-long standoff with a man suffering a mental crisis and reportedly threatening people with a sword at the bus stop outside the 14th and John Safeway early on Thanksgiving. According to the SPD report on the incident, 911 received a call around 1:30 AM of a male with a sword threatening people near the Capitol Hill grocery store. Police say the suspect refused to comply so the Hostage Negotiation Team was called to the scene. SPD was able to "negotiate the peaceful surrender of the suspect," according to the report. The sword was taken as evidence and the suspect was booked into jail. There were no reported injuries.

E Madison mess : If you missed it, Thursday night's mess on E Madison started, police say, when one of the drivers in a two-car collision forgot to set the parking brake in the wake of the crash. Multiple utility poles and street signs were damaged and power was knocked out to around 600 customers until early the next morning. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries reported.

UPDATE — Missing person: SPD has posted this missing person alert for a man last seen on Capitol Hill on Saturday the 5th:

MISSING: Nathaniel Adams, last seen on Capitol Hill on 12/5. Nathaniel is 36 years old, 5’10 and 150 lbs. Please call 911 if you see him or have any information regarding his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/MKyBDKeg1e — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) December 10, 2020

