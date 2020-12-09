Reported two-car collision knocks out power along E Madison — UPDATE

A two-car collision left a path of destruction along E Madison including at least one city utility pole leaning precariously across the roadway after it was struck by an out of control vehicle that also decimated another pole before coming to a rest near 13th Ave.

The crash was reported near 15th and Madison just before 4 PM and reportedly involved at least two vehicles and at least two utility poles.

Large booms were reported across the area, possibly from the crash and electrical transformers triggered by the utility line damage.

UPDATE 5:15 PM: Preliminary information from SPD indicates an unfortunate set of circumstances that quickly escalated into a terrible mess. According to police, the two cars collided near 15th and Madison. When the driver of the SUV exited his vehicle to exchange information, he reportedly did not engage the heavy vehicle’s parking brake and it quickly began to roll out of control down E Madison for two blocks where it smashed into the second pole.

Appears to be a multi-car incident with another car all the way up between 14th and 15th totaled. Truck that smashed into power poles is way down on 13th. Someone was going way too fast and it took nearly a block and a half + a power pole to stop them. cc @jseattle pic.twitter.com/s3UzKTsmw2 — Paul Britton (@paulstorms) December 9, 2020

Pictures and reports from the scene show two crashed vehicles resting against utility poles, one at 15th and Madison and another at 13th and Madison. In between, debris and a school zone sign were strewn along the road and sidewalk.

Seattle Fire was called to the scene for injuries in the crash but we do not have further details. UPDATE: SFD reports no serious injuries in the crash.

Seattle City Light reported around 80 600 customers without power immediately following the crash. Crews were being called out to address the situation.

E Madison was closed to traffic in the area during the emergency response and as City Light determined what it needed to do to restore power and secure the area.

