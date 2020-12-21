911 | Thieves make off with reported $5K in merchandise in Madison Valley luxury consignment shop heist

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle or tune into the CHS Scanner page.

Purse heist: A Thursday afternoon heist at a Madison Valley luxury consignment shop netted a team of thieves thousands of dollars in merchandise. According to the SPD report on the ripoff, a group of three males entered the Refind store in the 3100 block of E Madison just before 3 PM and told an employee they were "just browsing" as they began picking up items off the shelves. The employee said she asked, "Can I help you find something?" "Yes," one of the males replied as he grabbed more items and the three ran for the door, according to the report. The store employee managed to head off one of the trio and grab a jacket but was smashed in the face as she struggled with the thief. The employee "grabbed the pants of the suspect as he was trying to get up and he picked up one of the gucci handbags he had dropped and turned around and slapped [the woman] in the face with it," police write. The three bandits were reported fleeing the area in an old Chevy sedan last seen speeding from the area. According to police, the thieves targeted Gucci purses and Chanel clothing in the heist. The employee did not suffer serious injuries. A search for the suspects was not successful. Police say the reported value of the items stolen is more than $5,000.

Officers located multiple victims and the subject on Royal Brougham near the stadiums. After punching one of the victims in the face, the victim dropped his car keys on the ground. The subject picked up the victim’s car keys and fled the scene. Officers located the subject a short time later and he was positively identified by one of the victims. The subject was placed under arrest for Investigation of Robbery. The stolen car keys were found in the subject’s pants pocket. Due to a pre-existing injury that the subject had sustained earlier in the day at Cal Anderson Park, the subject was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Police say the man was placed under hospital guard pending robbery charges.

Post-sweep arrest: A man who had earlier been injured in the chaos as the police swept Cal Anderson Park Friday morning was arrested hours later near Royal Brougham near the stadiums after "randomly attacking citizens on the street," police say.

The officers attempted to secure her as she tried to walk away from them, not following commands. A slight struggle ensued resulting in no more than de-minimis force being used with controlled and prescribed tactics. Prior to gaining control however, the suspect attempted, unsuccessfully, to gain control of one officer’s duty firearms. He maintained control of the holstered firearm and issued commands to let go of his gun.

“The suspect was accepted at King County Jail and is in custody but not before trying to bite the transport officer’s arm in the ambulance,” the reporting officer writes.

