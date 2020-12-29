After Cal Anderson sweep, other Capitol Hill park encampments grow

Though outreach efforts moved many campers into shelter in the sweep and clearance of tents and encampments from Cal Anderson just before Christmas, officials acknowledge camps have grown in other parks away from Capitol Hill’s core and tell CHS work to connect people to available facilities continues.

At one Seattle Parks field, Cal Anderson campers moved in immediately following the Friday, December 18th police raid and city worker sweep. Some brought vehicles and the shelter materials that had become parts of the scene for weeks along 11th Ave where Cal Anderson has now been officially reopened to the public after six months of closure.

Others joined the camps at Capitol Hill’s smaller park in the following days. A Seattle Parks representative tells CHS “there is no limit or measurement managed by SPR about how many people can camp.”

City officials continue to follow CDC guidelines advising against sweeps during the COVID-19 crisis if there are no safe shelter alternatives available.

Outreach efforts continue. A Human Services Department spokesperson tells CHS that a sole, dedicated outreach worker has been busy on Capitol Hill with a focus on at least two parks from REACH, the team from Evergreen Treatment Services that contracts outreach work for the city.

“REACH’s Capitol Hill outreach worker has been engaging both Williams Place and Miller regularly and will be at these locations in the coming days,” the HSD spokesperson said.

The representative said that the Urban League, which was also busy at Cal Anderson in the days leading up to the sweep, has also conducted outreach at both parks locations “but has mainly focused on Williams Place.”

As it prepared to clear Cal Anderson, the city cited neighborhood support from nearby property owners, Seattle Central College, and businesses calling on Mayor Jenny Durkan for public safety issues around the park’s encampments to be addressed. Parks also said its own workers had been threatened and feared to enter the area to conduct maintenance and clean-up.

15th and John’s Williams Place, like Cal Anderson, is located immediately adjacent businesses and commercial areas and area stops and stores have complained of increased concerns around public safety. The nearby Safeway, already a target pre-pandemic, has been particularly hard hit with shoplift and theft incidents.

CHS asked the Seattle Police Department about the situation around Williams Place and if the department has been in contact with businesses in the area.

“SPD will continue to respond to 911 calls generated regarding crime-related incidents at Williams Place Park,” Sgt. Randy Huserik of Seattle Police Department,​Public Affairs said. “Any information regarding outreach at the encampment needs to be requested through DHS or Seattle Parks.”

Seattle Parks says that its maintenance efforts that were stymied by public safety issues at Cal Anderson haven’t been an issue at its other Capitol Hill properties. “However, the tents and other structures do make it impossible to do the full suite of maintenance duties that we would normally do,” a parks representative said.

19th Ave’s Miller Community Center and its sports field have also received some extra “more thorough cleaning efforts” thanks to the Clean City Initiative, Mayor Jenny Durkan’s $5.6M “temporary surge in increased trash pick-up” and “proactive cleaning in parks and open spaces” launched to end 2020.

Miller has also faced more issues involving camper vehicles including some encampments in the right of way over sidewalks. A Seattle Department of Transportation spokesperson said he was looking into the situation. Elsewhere on the property, the city has installed sections of chain-link fence closing off parking spots.

Meanwhile, activists and mutual aid volunteers continue to be a presence with groups gathering regularly to collect and distribute supplies in locations around the Hill including the Thomas Street Mini Park off Bellevue Ave.

According to Seattle Parks, while the number of tents has increased, and some maintenance is becoming a growing challenge, the public safety issues that drove the sweep of Cal Anderson haven’t emerged at the other encampment areas.

“If you are comparing to Cal Anderson, our employees are not threatened when maintaining these parks,” the parks department representative said.

