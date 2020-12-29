After Cal Anderson sweep, other Capitol Hill park encampments grow

Though outreach efforts moved many campers into shelter in the sweep and clearance of tents and encampments from Cal Anderson just before Christmas, officials acknowledge camps have grown in other parks away from Capitol Hill’s core and tell CHS work to connect people to available facilities continues.
At one Seattle Parks field, Cal Anderson campers moved in immediately following the Friday, December 18th police raid and city worker sweep. Some brought vehicles and the shelter materials that had become parts of the scene for weeks along 11th Ave where Cal Anderson has now been officially reopened to the public after six months of closure.
Others joined the camps at Capitol Hill’s smaller park in the following days. A Seattle Parks representative tells CHS “there is no limit or measurement managed by SPR about how many people can camp.”
CHS WISHES YOU HOLIDAY LOVE -- We need your support! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
City officials continue to follow CDC guidelines advising against sweeps during the COVID-19 crisis if there are no safe shelter alternatives available.
Outreach efforts continue. A Human Services Department spokesperson tells CHS that a sole, dedicated outreach worker has been busy on Capitol Hill with a focus on at least two parks from REACH, the team from Evergreen Treatment Services that contracts outreach work for the city.
“REACH’s Capitol Hill outreach worker has been engaging both Williams Place and Miller regularly and will be at these locations in the coming days,” the HSD spokesperson said.
The representative said that the Urban League, which was also busy at Cal Anderson in the days leading up to the sweep, has also conducted outreach at both parks locations “but has mainly focused on Williams Place.”
As it prepared to clear Cal Anderson, the city cited neighborhood support from nearby property owners, Seattle Central College, and businesses calling on Mayor Jenny Durkan for public safety issues around the park’s encampments to be addressed. Parks also said its own workers had been threatened and feared to enter the area to conduct maintenance and clean-up.
15th and John’s Williams Place, like Cal Anderson, is located immediately adjacent businesses and commercial areas and area stops and stores have complained of increased concerns around public safety. The nearby Safeway, already a target pre-pandemic, has been particularly hard hit with shoplift and theft incidents.
CHS asked the Seattle Police Department about the situation around Williams Place and if the department has been in contact with businesses in the area.
“SPD will continue to respond to 911 calls generated regarding crime-related incidents at Williams Place Park,” Sgt. Randy Huserik of Seattle Police Department,Public Affairs said. “Any information regarding outreach at the encampment needs to be requested through DHS or Seattle Parks.”
Seattle Parks says that its maintenance efforts that were stymied by public safety issues at Cal Anderson haven’t been an issue at its other Capitol Hill properties. “However, the tents and other structures do make it impossible to do the full suite of maintenance duties that we would normally do,” a parks representative said.
19th Ave’s Miller Community Center and its sports field have also received some extra “more thorough cleaning efforts” thanks to the Clean City Initiative, Mayor Jenny Durkan’s $5.6M “temporary surge in increased trash pick-up” and “proactive cleaning in parks and open spaces” launched to end 2020.
Miller has also faced more issues involving camper vehicles including some encampments in the right of way over sidewalks. A Seattle Department of Transportation spokesperson said he was looking into the situation. Elsewhere on the property, the city has installed sections of chain-link fence closing off parking spots.
Meanwhile, activists and mutual aid volunteers continue to be a presence with groups gathering regularly to collect and distribute supplies in locations around the Hill including the Thomas Street Mini Park off Bellevue Ave.
According to Seattle Parks, while the number of tents has increased, and some maintenance is becoming a growing challenge, the public safety issues that drove the sweep of Cal Anderson haven’t emerged at the other encampment areas.
“If you are comparing to Cal Anderson, our employees are not threatened when maintaining these parks,” the parks department representative said.
CHS WISHES YOU HOLIDAY LOVE -- We need your support! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
While I’m glad outreach is there, and that the safety issues are not as severe and pervasive, this is still really sad and not great for either the people or the neighborhood. I really hope these folks are being offered indoor shelter, like at Cal Anderson. Are they more likely to accept in the context of a sweep, or is it more idiosyncratic?
The increase is people who were at Cal Anderson and didn’t get a place to stay, or what they got was the chance to use a mattress on a floor for 7 hours each night before going back out to the street all day, or a hotel room for a few nights and they are now back outside. The idea that they are all being offered somewhere to live when they get swept is a fantasy to make people feel better about driving them away.
A hotel room, or even a mattress on a floor, is a place to stay. Like it or not.
We’ve now had several years of experience with the nav team demonstrating that people are offered these kinds of shelter and don’t accept.
Is it because they would be prohibited from partaking in drugs/alcohol?
Is it because they would lose access to their means of revenue, be it theft, drugs, prostitution, or what have you?
Is it because living in a tent/RV with your drug addict friends is a lifestyle that they prefer to a hotel room or recovery?
There’s this nonsense idea that until we provide them with shelter that they see as preferable to being on the street, they have the absolute right to abuse our city and take over our green spaces. It’s nonsense! The city has the responsibility to provide people with satisfactory shelter and opportunities to get back on their feet. It does not have the responsibility to satisfy their every desire in return for their granting us our parks back.
In other words, why are we granting these transient drug addicts so much power over us? Why are we willingly being held hostage? The social contract of this city, as it currently stands, is that if you don’t have a home, we’ll give you a hotel room or a bed/mattress in a shelter. And if you are a drug addict, we will help you on the road to recovery. If you don’t like that social contract, go find some other city. You don’t get to continue destroying our city until we change the social contract to fit your lifestyle.
How can seeing homelessness make you feel like a hostage?Are people like in your way? Can you not make it to the coop? How do they have power? This is bizarre. Sell the computer you’re typing on and move yourself, is the solution.
They mean its a one day solution. Not a permanent one.
This has nothing to do with the CDC Guidelines. Rather it is City Council’s failure of leadership and a direct result of defunding the Navigation Team. Tents in parks never should have been allowed. This shift in public policy just moved the encampments up from I-5 and the Jungle into city parks. Because the free-camping-anywhere policy happened during CHOP, it also attracted “homeless” campers and activists from across the region to Capitol Hill. As a result the neighborhood lost its green spaces during the pandemic when they are needed most, local small businesses got the straw to break the camel’s back, and the City Council gained a bargaining chip for a new tax to funnel more money toward their activist base. Housing with support services is obviously part of the long-term solution, but what we need in the short-term is more socially-distanced shelter space and a no-unsanctioned-camping policy to go with it. FEMA tent camps should be set up in parking lots across the region, not just Seattle. Unfortunately, the City Council and activists don’t want adequate shelter space, because the crisis would lose its visibility and they would lose leverage.
As someone that lives a bit south of Capitol Hill, I’m a bit bemused that you want to keep the homeless down in our area and away from yours. I think it’s nice for those on Capitol Hill to get a dose of what the person they elect (Sawant) is actually doing to our city.
Y’all elected Tammy Morales. You voted for this as well.
I think we all need to work together to hold our elected officials accountable for the humanitarian disaster they created. They have brain-washed a significant percentage of citizens to accept this self-created dystopia as normal during covid and as solely the result of Amazon. There end game seems to be a Marxist revolution, not ending homelessness and building a great city. The same ideology (drug addicts should have more agency; people have a right to privatize and trash the public realm; drifters that show up in Seattle are our most vulnerable neighbors, housing and homelessness are one crisis rather than two related but distinct issues; decriminalizing crime is equity; shelters are bad; defining housing first as no action until we build 10,000 new supportive housing units in Seattle at a cost of a trillion dollars, this is all a result of capitalism not the failure of our elected leaders; safe injection sites are the solution) has taken hold in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Portland. One only needs to drive outside of this ideological bubble and look around to see that this is total BS. Seattle has ten times the number of people sleeping outdoors per capita as NYC, which is not a cheaper place to live.
“They have brain-washed a significant percentage of citizens to accept this self-created dystopia as normal during covid and as solely the result of Amazon.”
I think you have this backwards, I think people who believe this choose electeds who represent their views.
I think the comment was, “FEMA tent camps should be set up in parking lots across the region, not just Seattle.” So the suggestion is not saying anywhere but here. I’m a little tired of being in the epicenter. I live and work on Capitol Hill and have for over 40 years. I think we’ve been “getting a dose” for years. But I’m really happy that you’re bemused.
The take away from the migration of tents to Miller and William’s Place shouldn’t be that the clearing of Cal Anderson Park was the wrong decision. Conditions were hazardous, and it needed to happen. The problem is that the City Council is using the homeless and parks as pawns to push an ideological agenda. We need to hold our elected officials accountable for this gross failure of leadership and the suffering it has caused.
This is a total disaster, and it’s exactly what Kshama Sawant and her gang of professional agitators wanted.
God only knows why they wanted this to happen so badly. Is it about money? Is it about power? Is it just about projecting righteousness? Whatever it is, now they’ve achieved their goal. Capitol Hill’s green space are completely overrun with transient drug addicts from around the state, and the police are virtually powerless to do anything other than temporary cleanups. Meanwhile those of us who actually live in Capitol Hill have lost the public parks, one of our few sources of pandemic-safe recreation, and something we’ve paid for with hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes.
All of you reading this who voted for Sawant (as well as Jordan, who supported her with this website) I hope you are happy. They proudly announced loud-and-clear that this was the future they wanted, you voted for that future, and now that future has arrived.
What comes next? My guess would be more taxes to pay for “community programs”, funneling money from your pocket to the pockets of these “mutual aid” and “equity” activist groups, so they can afford to spend 24/7 bringing in more transient drug addicts, confronting the police, blocking highways, spraying graffiti everywhere, and enjoying total immunity from prosecution.
Four more years to go! One day this nightmare will end, but our parks as we knew them will probably never come back. I hope you’re happy!
I live in D3, didn’t vote for Sawant, but I can tell from what you’ve written that you either don’t actually live in Capitol Hill or are so obsessed with your fantasy homeless apocalyptic fanfiction that you haven’t gone to visit a park in the past few months.
I have a dog that needs to walk in green spaces to keep healthy and happy, and I’ve had no issues at all accessing them.
Volunteer, Miller, Tashkent, SU, even Cal Anderson when the homeless were there and it was technically closed — none have been inaccessible to the general public, unless your definition of ‘inaccessible’ is some dystopian Bellevue vision of public spaces where anyone below a certain income level is harassed out of existence.
They are accessible, but most reasonable people would not feel safe. There is risk of stepping on a needle. There is risk of harassment or assault. There is trash everywhere. Not to mention how unpleasant it is to be surrounded by filth and squalor and all sorts of illicit activity.
And that is just going there as a solo adult during the day. The parks are supposed to be where we can take our children and our pets. Fortunately I can still let my children play in Volunteer Park. But if Miller Park was the closest park, I would certainly not feel safe letting them play soccer on that field.
We pay lots and lots of tax dollars to have safe, pleasant, accessible and well-maintained public parks. We pay for our police officers to enforce the law and keep us safe. Homeowners and renters alike pay a premium to live in this neighborhood because it is a pleasant place to live, largely due to these quality-of-lice enhancements like large, beautiful public parks and safe streets.
But that is being taken away from us and the money is instead going into the hands of activist groups who only make the problem worse.
You say I don’t live in Capitol Hill. Would you like to go walk around my neighborhood with me and look at the parks together and see who is telling the truth? Some of the comments on this blog seem like they are from folks who never actually go out into the neighborhood, if they live here at all. You have this fantasy that the parks are totally safe and pleasant and accessible, and the drug addicts are just part of the landscape. Nothing could be further from the truth. And the scars of their occupation will remain long after they are gone, if they ever leave.
Having had my share of Cap Hill lads, I can say with confidence that the quality of lice issues are pretty darn good.
The homelessness crisis is %100 due to the weath disparity caused by Amazon turning Seattle into their personal tech campus. Stop projecting. Sawant and other leaders are doing what they can to mitigate the problem despite the lack of income tax revenue and Amazon’s abysmal record of corporate citizenship and ethical failures.
BS – the homelessness crisis in Seattle has been developing for the past decade and then some and is the result of complete paralysis of will to act on the problems of untreated mental health crises and drug addiction. This is absolutely nothing new, but has simply been made extremely visible because the city stopped enforcing no camping rules in parks due to COVID and CHOP.
Sasha, such un-nuanced certitude is lazy and anti-intellectual. Homelessness is not 100% caused by anything. And if you’re going to knock Amazon for an “abysmal record of corporate citizenship,” you’re going to have to prove to me that you know what that record even is. Could they do much, much more? You bet. But I think “abysmal” is guilding the turd a bit much…unless you’re just angry at their success, which is an entirely different issue. Disclaimer: I wouldn’t work there as I’ve heard it’s a lousy culture so please don’t paint me as one of their stooges.
Somehow I’m not surprised the problem was the anarchist rioters all along. The Black Bloc protestors are THE reason Capitol Hill is so f’d right now. It’s why we’re like the only neighborhood where a huge chunk of our businesses are boarded up. Imagine being such a loser that you’d threaten a Parks empoloyee.
Really, it’s just sad that we don’t have a city councilmember who cares about our district. She’s too busy catering to people who give 10% of their income to her political party.
It’s going to be summer 2021, everyone will have the vaccine, most of Seattle will be open for business and booming, and plenty of places in Capitol Hill will still be closed or boarded up.
Not because of COVID. Who wants to operate in this neighborhood when simply being a business owner makes you an enemy and a target for our local militia group?
Until they lose the right to trash businesses, break glass, spray graffiti, camp in front of doors, and otherwise destroy property with zero consequences, we’re going to continue to suffer. And we’ll deserve it. Because it’s our neighborhood and we have the power to stop it, but we don’t.
Don’t get me too excited about all the yuppies disappearing post apocalypse.
Sure wish Seattle would get beyond its “solving the crisis” mentality. Unless we build a moat or wall to deny outside access, placement success just encourages more desperation to hit our streets. Why have we continued Seattle’s 10 year plan to end homelessness beyond 2015? A honest plan is to enforce all laws equally. No one gets a free pass to degrade the shared urban space environment for any reason.
I am glad they are making use of the other parks. If they don’t mind going as far as Miller, they should give Volunteer Park a try first. It is much bigger too.
Here’s a thought: Since the ballfields at Cal Anderson and Miller parks can’t be used for sports right now anyway, why not re-purpose those specific areas (and other athletic fields in the city) as legal, Nicklesville style campgrounds for the duration of the pandemic? I’m not talking wild west here — I mean fenced in, with a security gate staffed 24/7, porta-johns, showers, meals, rules and assigned maintenance obligations for residents. Then, strictly enforce no-camping rules everywhere else. It’s admittedly not a perfect solution but I can’t think of a better one. These are not “normal” times — we must think outside the box and outside our comfort zones a bit.
OOOPS! You said “rules.” That’s a chute, not a ladder.
Ok, groovy. Let everyone crash wherever they want , city council hack Sawant can sit on her hands letting everything Capitol Hill become an oozing sore.
The crappy little house that I’ve struggled to purchase improve and maintain as my home now has $7k a year property taxes, park department funding that I stupidly voted for and all the little city taxes that are paying for my new homeless neighbors to trash my neighborhood and the park department drives by in their new trucks laughing, no doubt, but certainly not working.
To paraphrase Bob Dylan “I used to care but things have changed”