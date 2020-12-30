After eight years and ‘one million biscuits,’ Capitol Hill’s The Wandering Goose has closed

15th Ave E Southern flavored bakery The Wandering Goose announced it is closing after eight years of business on Capitol Hill.

“We are heartbroken to share that today we announced to our staff and family that the Wandering Goose would close permanently,” the announcement reads. “After eight years in Seattle and over one million biscuits baked, we want to take this moment to thank all of our extended Goose family and our amazing supportive community.”

The bakery and cafe was created by a team of Capitol Hill food and drink all-stars with baker Heather Earnhardt at the helm in a project backed by Cone and Steiner founder Dani Cone and Caffe Vita founder Mike McConnell.

It debuted in September 2012 as part of a transformation of the former Tilden retail shop that also included Ethan Stowell’s Rione XIII.

Earnhardt, who started the Goose after co-founding the Volunteer Park Cafe, eventually drifted to the coast of the Pacific where she now operates the Tokeland Hotel. According to the paperwork filed with the state, by 2015, the Goose was solely part of the McConnell and Vita ownership world.

The announcement from the Wandering Goose doesn’t spell out its specific reasons for closing but it’s clear the pandemic and ongoing restrictions didn’t help.

“The precarious economics of running a restaurant are no match for a global pandemic,” the closing announcement reads. “Our staff worked tirelessly and without complaint- truly one in a million. They are the ones that have made The Wandering Goose your home away from home for so many years and we will miss them more than they can possibly imagine.”

The closure removes yet another McConnell connection to the modern day Capitol Hill he and his businesses helped build. 2020 began with his biggest divestiture yet as McConnell sold Caffe Vita to food and drink entrepreneur Deming Maclise.

