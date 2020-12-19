Cal Anderson sweep — Day 2: Police in the park, outreach update, graffiti removal, and plans for adding ‘ongoing connection to social services’

After a Friday raid and sweep to clear remaining campers and activists and the first day of work in what city officials say will be a weeks-long effort for Seattle Parks to clean and reopen the park, Seattle Police maintained a late night presence in Cal Anderson including a cruiser parked on the Bobby Morris turf. Overnight brought no reports of significant efforts from activists to reenter the space. A large group of protesters was reported in the area.

Pop up vigil on the east side entrance of Cal Anderson w remnants from SPDs brutal raid today. 130 houseless people have died in Seattle this year. 20+ allies were arrested today defending the houseless. #sweepskill #housingisahumanright #housingfirst #housingnow #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/NFtqV8ZLUL — monsieree 🌺🧚🏽‍♀️ (@monsieree) December 19, 2020

CHS coverage of Friday’s Cal Anderson sweep is here including reports on the more than 20 arrests, the SWAT clearance of a nearby house occupation, and Mayor Jenny Durkan’s efforts to justify the clearance due to public safety concerns and after what the city says has been an intensive homelessness outreach effort to break up the encampments during the ongoing pandemic — despite CDC guidelines

City officials are telling media that 51 people living unhoused at the park have accepted shelter referrals, hotel vouchers, “and services at the park” and city staff have reportedly offered resources “to virtually every individual experiencing homelessness.”

Preliminary data from service providers include the following referrals: · 8 villages · 6 youth and young adult shelters · 32 hotels · 3 basic adult · 2 unknown location (REACH) · Assisted one individual to return to Olympia

The city says it is storing “32 clear bags full of belongings (clothes, personal items, shoes, radios, etc.).” Property and belongings, the city says, can be retrieved by calling (206) 459-9949.

Saturday’s work in the park will focus on “graffiti removal and repairing/cleaning play equipment.”

“Cleaning and maintenance work will continue for many weeks, as there is extensive damage to the shelter house and the restroom on site,” the city said in a Friday night update.

Beyond Cal Anderson, Seattle Parks is also trying to manage the COVID-19 crisis and its burdens on the city’s public spaces. Smaller encampments in Capitol Hill parks including Williams Place and at the Miller Community Center field are still in place following outreach and clean-up activities. A parks spokesperson tells CHS reports of a sweep at Miller were not true. “Parks and Recreation staff staged vehicles at Miller that were to be used at Cal Anderson, but there is no encampment removal at Miller Park,” the spokesperson told CHS.

Officials have responded to criticism and concerns that this latest Cal Anderson sweep will not stick after previous clearance efforts have quickly been undone and as the living needs for unhoused people in Seattle continue to be a challenge to meet.

The city’s statement says Seattle Parks and Recreation “will begin to bring activation efforts of art, music, ongoing connection to social services, community work parties, and recreation opportunities to the park, along with installation of community supported lighting” to Cal Anderson.

City Hall’s acknowledgement of calls for investment in real “mutual aid” solutions — permanently — at the park could be a sign that there will be at least discussion of maintaining outreach and services in Cal Anderson which continues to be part of the core of the city’s unhoused communities.

Friday, participants said a previously scheduled teleconference to discuss efforts to add activities in the park to try to break the camp and clearance cycle went on as planned despite Friday’s sweep..

