Cal Anderson sweep — Day 3: 11th and Denny gunfire, pre-sweep molotov cocktail attack, sad update in park overdose

Seattle Police investigated reported gunfire on the edge of Cal Anderson overnight as the clean-up effort is slated to continue following Friday’s sweep of protesters and homeless encampments from the park. Meanwhile, a medical emergency in the park earlier this week had a tragic outcome, police say.
According to East Precinct radio updates, police received reports of multiple shots fired and three vehicles speeding away from the area of 11th and Denny early Sunday around 1:30 AM. There were no reported injuries or property damage and it is not clear if police found any evidence of the shooting at the scene identified by at least one witness.
The reported gunfire follows Friday’s SPD and Seattle Parks sweep of Cal Anderson to clear encampments, and the city said, address public safety issues around the park. Officials say they are beginning efforts to “bring activation efforts of art, music, ongoing connection to social services, community work parties, and recreation opportunities to the park, along with installation of community supported lighting” in hopes of addressing long-standing issues with the busy park.
Sunday’s gun incident took place near the location of a reported drive-by molotov cocktail attack that burned a vehicle parked at Cal Anderson in the early morning hours of Friday before police entered the park. The burned vehicle was destroyed but there were no reported injuries. SPD continues to investigate the incident.
The park was also the location of a tragic incident early Thursday morning. CHS previously reported the incident in which Seattle Fire was called to the park for a person in their 20s reported to have been found unconscious and unresponsive on pavement at the park. According to Seattle Fire radio updates, crews performed CPR on the patient and administered Narcan for a possible overdose. The patient was transported in critical condition to Harborview, SFD says. In a brief on the incident, SPD says the patient “is being kept alive by mechanical life support devices but is clinically deceased.”
Seattle Parks says more work will follow the three-day clean-up in Cal Anderson currently underway and that it is beginning plans for neighborhood and community-led work sessions after New Year’s to try to reactivate the park and establish ongoing social services work there once it is officially reopened.
I am sure this will be a controversial statement, but we also need a continued police presence in and around the park to prevent another takeover of public property by “protesters and allies” and to break the cycle of violence. During CHOP and in recent months having Cal Anderson Park as a no go zone for police has resulted in a very dangerous power vacuum. I am a strong supporter of reform to end systemic racism in policing and am not calling for a police state, but we need a reasonable level of police support that is comparable to other neighborhoods in Seattle. I am not an attorney, but it seems to me that the city would be liable for assaults and murders in the park given their public statements regarding not entering the park unless a violent crime is (already) occurring.
100% Agree!
I was just thinking that the other day as I witnessed one of the assaults in the park. If I was the person seriously assaulted in broad daylight, I’d at least think about suing the city.
Personally I really disagree that we need an armed police presence constantly there… but might be an opportunity for the new Community Service Officers or ideally a more neutral community organization.
The core problem isn’t really the camping itself IMO – it’s that the protesters claimed to be able to build and maintain a safe community there, and ended up doing the opposite.
Other have said this before, but the issues in Cal Anderson are not “longstanding”. Six months ago, the park was a safe and welcoming place for all to enjoy, including occasional homeless people.
One of the problems plaguing the homeless is lack of money. I wonder if some of the hard feelings about clearing the park might have been reduced if the City of Seattle paid the former residents to do the clean up?
Yes, it might have cost a bit more, and I am sure there would have been union grumbles. But earning 3 days pay at minimum wage would have at least given the former residents some pocket money to help them find another place.