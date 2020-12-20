Cal Anderson sweep — Day 3: 11th and Denny gunfire, pre-sweep molotov cocktail attack, sad update in park overdose

Seattle Police investigated reported gunfire on the edge of Cal Anderson overnight as the clean-up effort is slated to continue following Friday’s sweep of protesters and homeless encampments from the park. Meanwhile, a medical emergency in the park earlier this week had a tragic outcome, police say.

According to East Precinct radio updates, police received reports of multiple shots fired and three vehicles speeding away from the area of 11th and Denny early Sunday around 1:30 AM. There were no reported injuries or property damage and it is not clear if police found any evidence of the shooting at the scene identified by at least one witness.

The reported gunfire follows Friday’s SPD and Seattle Parks sweep of Cal Anderson to clear encampments, and the city said, address public safety issues around the park. Officials say they are beginning efforts to “bring activation efforts of art, music, ongoing connection to social services, community work parties, and recreation opportunities to the park, along with installation of community supported lighting” in hopes of addressing long-standing issues with the busy park.

Sunday’s gun incident took place near the location of a reported drive-by molotov cocktail attack that burned a vehicle parked at Cal Anderson in the early morning hours of Friday before police entered the park. The burned vehicle was destroyed but there were no reported injuries. SPD continues to investigate the incident.

The park was also the location of a tragic incident early Thursday morning. CHS previously reported the incident in which Seattle Fire was called to the park for a person in their 20s reported to have been found unconscious and unresponsive on pavement at the park. According to Seattle Fire radio updates, crews performed CPR on the patient and administered Narcan for a possible overdose. The patient was transported in critical condition to Harborview, SFD says. In a brief on the incident, SPD says the patient “is being kept alive by mechanical life support devices but is clinically deceased.”

Seattle Parks says more work will follow the three-day clean-up in Cal Anderson currently underway and that it is beginning plans for neighborhood and community-led work sessions after New Year’s to try to reactivate the park and establish ongoing social services work there once it is officially reopened.

