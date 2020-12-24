Capitol Hill Happy Holidays Card 2020

Happy holidays, indeed. We hope you have opportunities to find a few moments of seasonal joy or, if nothing more, some rest. CHS is settling down for a long winter’s nap. Join us? We’ll be around if news arises but, mostly, we hope to enjoy a break and get out to wander through the neighborhood without taking notes. Thanks for all the support and for being part of CHS in this challenging year. In the meantime, holler if there is something others need to know about — call or text (206) 399-5959 or say hey on Twitter @jseattle.

CHS WISHES YOU HOLIDAY LOVE -- We need your support! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.