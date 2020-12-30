CHS Year in Review 2020 | New beginnings and sad goodbyes — the year in Capitol Hill food+drink

Even when Capitol Hill bars and restaurants have been able to be open in 2020, the world has thrown in a few kinks. No fries at Dick’s? We will persevere as long as Liberty remains forever open.

Somehow, despite the ongoing pandemic, the necessary but painful restrictions, and government’s ineptitude and neglect on creating meaningful financial relief, flickers of life continued to burn in the hardiest core of Capitol Hill’s food and drink scene.

Below, we look at the year in food and drink through the brave new businesses that joined the neighborhood, the favorites we lost, and a few tweaks and changes along the way. CHS looks forward to more openings — and, hopefully, not too many painful closures — in 2021.

NEW BEGINNINGS

Star La Rue Drip Tea Spice Box Mezcaleria Oaxaca Rapport

Taku The Central Cafe The Doctor’s Office Post Pike Pine Pagliacci Gyro House

SAD GOODBYES

Create your own user feedback survey

Take survey | View latest results

CHS WISHES YOU HOLIDAY LOVE -- We need your support! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.