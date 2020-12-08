City beefs up Stay Health Streets signage

The city’s Stay Healthy Streets program to restrict motor vehicle traffic on select streets to create more open space during the pandemic is adding sturdier signs to help better protect people from drivers as they walk, bike, and roll.

The new signs aren’t exactly barriers but officials hope they will be less susceptible to breakage and loss as bad weather and bad drivers have taken a toll on the city’s collection of a-frame style signs deployed early in the pilot project.

The city has marked (PDF) around 20 miles of Neighborhood Greenways as Stay Healthy Streets opened to people walking, rolling, and biking and restricting traffic in the area. CHS reported here on the Central District’s Stay Healthy route which is set to become a permanent addition to the streetscape.

New #StayHealthyStreets signs at arterials seem like an improvement. What do you think? Looking forward to permanent beefy planter boxes or similar. Thanks @seattledot pic.twitter.com/v9IKd20eoT — Gordon Padelford (@GordonOfSeattle) December 7, 2020

The signs could also help the citizen-led effort to augment the program. 14th Ave E south of Volunteer Park is one example of a Stay Healthy Block, a citizen-led effort to establish an area of reduced car traffic. If you would like to explore adding a Stay Healthy area like 14th Ave E, you can learn more and apply here.

$5/MONTH? SUBSCRIBE AND SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.