‘Community defense’ and activists — but not police — fill Cal Anderson as sweep deadline arrives

Activists and community defense volunteers filled Capitol Hill’s Cal Anderson Wednesday morning as an announced city and police sweep of the park appeared to be paused — if only temporarily.

Police did not immediately enter the park and made a few shows of cruisers and lights while a mix of law enforcement and media helicopters buzzed the area around the 7:30 AM deadline for the announced clearance of “personal property” from the homeless encampments and mutual aid activities inside the 7.4 acre park in the heart of the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

CHS reported here on the city’s order posted Monday morning to clear the park after months of closure, protests, and camping in the wake of the CHOP occupied protest and Black Lives Matter rallies and marches. The city says outreach workers have been in contact with campers including 40 in the past week with 10 being referred to shelter facilities.

Seattle Parks says “a multi-day intensive maintenance and cleaning project” will follow.

The action comes as the city says property owners, community groups, and businesses have called for Seattle Parks to reopen Cal Anderson and bring an end to its months as a center of unrest.

Activists and organizers, meanwhile, point to CDC guidelines against sweeps during the COVID-19 crisis and the city’s lack of adequate shelter space. Others say sweeping in the middle of winter only days before Christmas is especially cruel.

UPDATE: A lawsuit has been filed in US District Court seeking a temporary restraining order on the sweep on behalf of “an unhoused resident of Seattle,” Ada Yeager. We’ll have more on the legal challenge soon.

Happening now at Cal Anderson. Intentional fire set in a tent with some fireworks inside. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/Wdq0aMM3G9 — Alex Garland (@AGarlandPhoto) December 16, 2020

Riot Kitchen is BACK!! Come get banana protest pancakes @ cal Anderson and #stopthesweep! pic.twitter.com/nDZVTdCbsO — riotkitchen206 (@riotkitchen206) December 16, 2020

Activists and a few hundred community defense volunteers spread out across the area of the grassy meadow near the park’s southern edge next to the Bobby Morris sports field, surrounding as best they could the central core of the park’s tents and encampment set-up. Some campers in the hours before the 7:30 AM deadline were packing up their belongings and leaving the camps.

Protesters also blocked off portions of 11th Ave and a few street corners around the park with caution tape, garbage cans, and dumpsters.

At one point after 7:30 AM came and went without a raid, protesters set fire to an empty tent as the occasional firework also popped off in the park. More fires were reported set to debris near the circle of fences and barriers organizers have tried to string together in the center of the park.

Construction crews at nearby work sites watched from the top of the multistory, multimillion dollar developments quickly taking shape near the Capitol Hill Station light rail facility north of the park. Meanwhile, dog owners and athletic trainers spread out across the sports field turf south of the park

There were no reported contacts with police at the camps overnight and into the first minutes after the 7:30 AM notice. Meanwhile, the media presence grew and also spread through the area around the park.

