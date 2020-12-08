Design review: Belmont Commons ‘co-living’ building will rise eight stories and squeeze 78 units into Capitol Hill’s dense core

When CHS wrote about the first round of approval for this eight-story, 78-unit project on Belmont Ave E the most densely apartment-ed heart of Capitol Hill in October of 2019, we noted that design reviews in the area had slowed to a trickle. Little did we know that things were about to get much slower.

Still, somehow the East and Central Area Design Review Boards have managed to review around a dozen projects through the pandemic. Wednesday night will bring the next online session as reviewers could make the final sign-off on the Belmont Commons project,

The project from developers Kamiak Real Estate and architects from Hybrid will replace a two-story, eight-unit apartment house built in 1910 in the 400 block of Belmont between Republican and Harrison. The building will not include parking.

Belmont Commons, Kamiak and Hybrid say, will be a “co-living” building. We called it “microhousing” in 2019. The city refers to the apartments as “small efficiency dwelling units.” It will include “a congregate residence” with “24 sleeping rooms.”

Wednesday night, the developers return with updates that build on the board’s support for a design with a “mass has been pushed in at street level to provide overhead weather protection for guests and residents and activate street scape along sidewalk” and that “relates to neighboring context to break down bulk and scale.” They’ll also be showing off final touches like incorporating feedback on improving the pedestrian experience and adding “vertical landscaping” that incorporates the building in a “pollinator pathway” through the neighborhood.

The project goals, the developers write, are to “design affordable, buildable, livable dwelling units and community spaces with ample amenity opportunities” with “a diverse mix of unit types.”

In the end, the trade will turn eight 650 square foot units into 78 averaging around 400.

421 Belmont Ave E

Land Use Application to allow an 8-story apartment building with 54 small efficiency dwelling units, 8 apartment units and a congregate residence with 24 sleeping rooms. Existing building to be demolished. No parking proposed. Early Design Guidance conducted under Project #3034490-EG.

View Design Proposal

Review Meeting

Meeting: https://bit.ly/mtg3034501 Listen Line: 206-207-1700 Passcode:146 666 4257

Comment Sign Up: https://bit.ly/comment3034501

Review Phase

REC–Recommendation

Planner

Wayne Farrens / For more info on how to provide comment: For more info on how to provide comment: https://bit.ly/DRcomment

