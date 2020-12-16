Design review: First look at proposal for preservation incentive-boosted project that will rise above 110-year-old E Pike Rowland building

Wednesday night will bring two virtual design review meetings that could help set the course for new developments on Capitol Hill in 2021 including a project planned to preserve the E Pike facade of the 1910-built commercial building that has been home to Gay City and Kaladi Brothers as part of an eight-story, incentive boosted mixed-use project.

CHS reported on the early plans from developer Hunters Capital and longtime property owner Chip Ragen to redevelop the corner of E Pike and Belmont.

Wednesday night, the Studio Meng Strazzara-designed project will take its first step in front of the East Design review board.

517 E Pike St

Design Review Early Design Guidance for an 8-story, 93-unit apartment building with retail and 1 live-work unit. Parking for 53 vehicles proposed. Existing building to be demolished. View Design Proposal (26 MB)

Review Meeting

Review Phase

EDG–Early Design Guidance

“The two-story building facade will be restored to its character in order to preserve its relationship and scale to the pedestrian way,” the designers write about the project’s core. “Elements of the facade such as the fenestration openings, cadence of the vertical structure, and ornamental facade details have been studied and diagrammed, and influence the development of the three design options.”

“A key design goal of the project is to revitalize the character of Rowland building to its original state and to maintain the pedestrian relationship to this two-story base,” the developers say.

Hunters Capital and developer Michael Malone have already been active on the block. They developed the eight-story, preservation incentive-boosted Dunn Automotive building next door. That building was also designed by Studio Meng Strazzara.

Like the Dunn Automotive project, the Rowland building project will utilize the Pike/Pine Conservation District’s preservation incentives which reward developers with an extra floor of height in exchange for preserving the street-level facade and basic look and feel of the neighborhood’s dwindling stock of character structures.

12th Ave Car Tender block project

Wednesday night’s design review docket will also feature an important session rescheduled from November.

CHS reported here on the plans for a new seven-story, 145-unit mixed-use building on the properties including the shuttered Car Tender auto garage on 12th at E Olive.

In plans from the Runberg Architecture Group, developer Mack Real Estate Group is proposing a 170,000 square foot building with 145 apartments, including a mix of studio, and 1- and 2-bedroom units. It would include a total of 3,500 square feet of commercial use broken up into three spaces, one at the corner of 12th and Olive, and the other two along 12th. There will also be 90 parking stalls. Planned amenities include a fitness center, co-working space, and a rooftop deck.

Car Tender, which became a center of private security activity during the Capitol Hill occupied protest, has relocated to Shoreline.

1710 12th Ave

Design Review Early Design Guidance for a 7-story, 145-unit apartment building with retail. Parking for 90 vehicles proposed. Existing buildings to be demolished. View Design Proposal (36 MB)

Review Meeting

Review Phase

EDG–Early Design Guidance See All Reviews

