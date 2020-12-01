Four arrests after broken glass and graffiti as black bloc marchers mark ‘May 30th’ protest

Dozens of “direct action” protesters marched across Capitol Hill Monday night marking six months since the May 30th clash between demonstrators and police that brought fire, tear gas, and gunfire to Seattle’s core and sparked continuing unrest following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Police reported four people were arrested Monday night out of the group of around 100 for “property damage” and “obstructing a law enforcement officer.”

The “black bloc” marchers spray painted buildings, damaged banks, and reportedly used a baton to smash windows at a business. Images posted by SPD showed a damaged and tagged ATM, and shattered glass at the Broadway Starbucks. Later in the night following the arrests, police reported more attempts to break glass using bricks and an illegal fire at 11th and Denny.

The group began and ended its march in Cal Anderson Park.

The demonstration follows ongoing nightly protests including a Friday night march for essential workers where police ended up making three arrests at Denny and E Olive Way after the group was reported blocking traffic.

Smaller demonstrations have continued after a long season of protest centered around Cal Anderson, the walled-off East Precinct, and Capitol Hill. While the city’s electeds have pledged support for Black Lives Matter causes, activists and groups are calling for continued protest to push for more efforts to address inequity and racism beyond the city’s near 20% cut to the SPD budget in 2021.

The march Monday night marked six months since May 30th’s day of clashes, tear gas, and fires centered downtown and the start of Mayor Jenny Durkan’s short-lived curfew as nightly protests began to develop on Capitol Hill.

Monday’s organizers said the march also marked the anniversary of the WTO riots. CHS reported on the 20th anniversary of the WTO “Battle in Seattle” and the siege of Capitol Hill here.

In October, organizers from Black Lives Matter protest groups that have been active on the Hill and across the city marched to mark 150 days of protest in Seattle. There were no reported arrests during that demonstration.

$5/MONTH? SUBSCRIBE AND SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.