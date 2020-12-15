Helmed by Pike/Pine nightlife vets, Post Pike Bar and Cafe now open for days and nights on Broadway

The Post Pike Bar and Cafe, helmed by two veterans of the Pike/Pine party scene ready for a more chill neighborhood existence on Broadway, is now open.

CHS reported this fall on the project from former Lost Lake manager Onjoli Dela Torre and Comet bartender Max Lovelace to create a daytime/nighttime spot on the Broadway strip replacing the short-lived tamale and cider joint A&A Cafe.

“I love Capitol Hill and working on this side — the fun part,” Dela Torre told CHS earlier about opening on Broadway. “When I lived on Capitol Hill 15 years ago, this is where I hung out.”

Next to the Broadway post office, Post Pike is also opening just in time for your last-minute holiday shipping needs.

(Image: Post Pike Bar and Cafe) (Image: Post Pike Bar and Cafe)

Post Pike also will deliver on your neighborhood cafe and bar needs. With a menu highlighted by a partnership with Westman’s Bagels, bagel sandwiches, hot and cold sandwiches, salads and wraps, and soups and baked goods round out the cafe end of things along with espresso and coffee. Depending on when your “nighttime” begins, Post Pike also offers a full bar with a menu of “to go” cocktails, beer and wine, and shots which you definitely might need after standing in a socially distanced post office line.

Eater reports that the food and drink menu will expand in 2021.

Post Pike Bar and Cafe is now open at 212 Broadway E. Current hours are 8 AM to 7 PM Mondays through Fridays, 9 AM to 8 PM on the weekends . Learn more at postpikebar.com.

