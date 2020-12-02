‘It’s urgent’ — Mayor says launching initiatives to open Cal Anderson, remove East Precinct wall amid encampments and ongoing protests

Mayor Jenny Durkan tells CHS that her office will “in coming weeks” launch two initiatives planned with local businesses and community representatives to “restore” Cal Anderson Park and take down the barricades around the East Precinct.

“It’s urgent,” the mayor said Tuesday. “It is our densest neighborhood with a very high ratio of people who are renters. There’s very little open space.” The mayor said business and property is also at the front of the discussion after months of demonstrations and ongoing police and protester clashes around the precinct, the park, and the Capitol Hill core.

Beyond reopening a park and clearing the sidewalk at 12th and Pine, the initiatives would be most important for their implications for the neighborhood’s homelessness crisis and the ongoing, nightly protest and unrest.

$5/MONTH? SUBSCRIBE AND SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

In Cal Anderson, property owners and community groups have called for the city to reopen the park without sweeps or violent police actions. CHS reported here on the Cal Anderson Park Alliance and the call for the reopening and return of regular maintenance of Cal Anderson which has been technically closed to the public due to what the city says are safety concerns following the July sweep of the CHOP protests from the area. A city initiative to reopen the park would mean its new “outreach first” approach for addressing homeless encampments is working. It would also mean the city has found solutions to issues around the camping under CDC guidelines that have recommended allowing people living in under sheltered environments to stay in place during the COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, at 12th and Pine’s East Precinct, removing the large cement barrier and fence would address public right of way and street safety issues as well as begin the process of making the facility less like a military fortress. But it would also require progress to end clashes and arrests of protesters — especially the “direct action” and black bloc demonstrators that have made nightly interactions with police a disruptive strategy for the Seattle Police Department and the neighborhood.

SPD bike and riot officers on foot tail the group through Volunteer Park [9:40pm] #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/0zJciz70ND — Mike Scaturo (@mikescaturo) December 1, 2020

The mayor’s announcement came in response to CHS’s question Tuesday to Durkan about any changes coming in how SPD is handling the protests and direct action activity and the opening of the East Precinct and Cal Anderson Park where it feels like things are sometimes back to a CHOP-like standoff.

Monday night in a black bloc march marking 150 days since the fiery clashes downtown and on Capitol Hill that began the summer of Black Lives Matter protests in Seattle following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, four people were arrested out of the group of around 100 for “property damage” and “obstructing a law enforcement officer.”

Three people were taken into custody Friday night as protesters blocked E Denny and E Olive Way.

There is renewed pressure on the mayor and police to rein in the actions as TV news is reporting businesses speaking out on the latest marches and repeatedly targeted owners like Ian Eisenberg of Uncle Ike’s criticizing Durkan and calling for an end to the protests on TV and on conservative talk radio.

The latest major media reporting focuses on criticism that recent demonstrations have strayed from the summer’s BLM focus. “The recent nightly marchers do not resemble the tone or the message that occurred during protests that began in the city last summer and that have continued ever since,” the KOMO report reads.

Meanwhile, despite increasingly smaller turnout after months and months of protests and a major, if not totally satisfying, milestone being reached with a near-20% cut to SPD’s 2021 budget, SPD actions continue to provide regular fuel for support and sympathy for the demonstrators and anti-police causes.

In the latest example, video from Friday night’s arrests at E Denny Way and E Olive Way shows a man being doused with pepper spray and shoved and tackled to the pavement after he appeared to use his cane to strike a police officer who had been trying to clear him from the street.

TW: Police Violence Oh my god, this is just awful. Seattle Police pepper-sprayed and body-slammed an old man after he tapped an officer with his cane. This sort of unapologetic, disproportionate violence has been a hallmark of SPD, and in this case could have killed someone. pic.twitter.com/4KQ7ggnLZm — Spek (@spekulation) December 1, 2020

The video was posted Monday by twitter user @Spekulation whose account has been a clearinghouse for some of the more disturbing raw videos and edited presentations showing police abuse through the months of Seattle protests.

According to the SPD report on the incident, the 51-year-old man was not seriously injured in the arrest and was booked into King County Jail for investigation of assault. The SPD report from Officer Casey Thometz notes that “the cane buckled from the force of the strike” and caused the officer back pain. The 51-year-old was released from jail Monday after being held through the weekend on $2,000 bail. The King County Prosecutor says SPD did not refer the case for a filing review and the man has not been charged.

We’re checking with the Office of Police Accountability to find out the status of any investigation related to the use of force in the arrest.

Tuesday, Durkan called her planned Capitol Hill initiatives “an open conversation” and said she would need buy-in from businesses, service providers, and “the community” to reopen the park and the precinct and the situation will not work “if the city comes in unilaterally.”

A petition from property owners and community groups linking the park’s reopening with the wall’s removal has gathered nearly 1,000 signatures.

Meanwhile, Durkan and the city lost a key legal battle in October after a federal judge said the lawsuit brought against City Hall by real estate owners, developers, and a handful of local businesses over its handling of the protests can move forward. Others have until February to join the suit.

The mayor, who is gearing up for a reelection campaign in 2021, seems to have heard the message and said Tuesday she has already started the process of outreach with businesses and neighbors tired of the ongoing conditions in the neighborhood.

Capitol Hill, Durkan said, “has suffered a disproportionate impact.”

$5/MONTH? SUBSCRIBE AND SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.