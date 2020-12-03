One person critically injured in 21st and Denny apartment building fire

At least one person was reported injured in a fire in an apartment building at 21st and E Denny Wednesday night.

Seattle Fire was called to the scene at 2112 E Denny Way just after 7 PM to reports of smoke coming from the building. The address is the location of the Avant Apartments, a six-story building that opened to residents in 2019.

Seattle Fire said its firefighters were responding to the blaze. According to SFD radio updates, one injured person was removed from the fire scene. Seattle Fire says its crews rescued an adult male in critical condition and paramedics were attempting lifesaving efforts.No additional occupants were found inside.

Streets in the area were closed to traffic during the response.

$5/MONTH? SUBSCRIBE AND SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.