‘ORDER TO REMOVE ALL PERSONAL PROPERTY’ — SPD marches into Cal Anderson to post camp removal notices — UPDATE

A small battalion of Seattle Police Department officers accompanied City of Seattle personnel early Monday to post notices on trees, fences, and tents in Cal Anderson Park that the area will be swept of encampments Wednesday morning.

“Materials in this area are an obstruction of the intended use of this property, are in a hazardous location or present a hazard,” the notice reads. “This is not an authorized area for storage or shelter.”

“Any materials left here will be removed,” the city says “and belongings will be stored for 70 days at no charge.”

Monday’s actions were met by protest, yelling, and threats by some campers and mutual aid supporters but there were no reported arrests. UPDATE: SPD says one person was arrested for investigation of assault.

UPDATE x2: A statement from Seattle Parks says the order to clear Cal Anderson comes as the department is set to begin “a multi-day intensive maintenance and cleaning project.”

“We are providing those residing within the park notice of the work that will happen in the coming days, and a notice that they will need to vacate,” the Parks statement reads.

According to the statement, parks workers required the large presence Monday morning because “recent regular SPR maintenance efforts have been met with threats of physical violence.”

“In recent days, additional protestors have moved to Cal Anderson to occupy the park similar to occupation of the shelter house earlier this year,” the statement sent by a Parks spokesperson to CHS Monday afternoon reads.

Cal Anderson, part of the core of the CHOP occupied Black Lives Matter protests, has continued to be at the center of ongoing protest and anti-police unrest in the city.

Monday, calls for support swept across social media as activists scrambled to respond to the large police presence. Police left the area after the notices were posted and there were no reports of camp materials being removed.

UPDATE: Activists and organizers are criticizing the city’s announced sweep and have called for support at the park, asking people to bring camp supplies, furniture and objects that can be used as barriers — and themselves to be part of what groups hope will be a large enough occupation to deter any clearance efforts.

It has been a stressful two weeks for the camp areas in the park. December began with Mayor Jenny Durkan telling CHS that the situation in the park and the wall around the East Precinct is “urgent” and that the city was working with community groups and business owners on plans to do outreach and reopen the park while also working to take down the barriers around 12th and Pine.

Video provided to CHS by an activist at scene — CONTAINS LOUD PROFANITY

Cal Anderson has been technically closed by the city since the CHOP occupied protests but has remained a busy core to the neighborhood as well as the staging area for many protests. Tents have also spread through the park and some entrances have been jury-rigged with fences to keep police and city vehicles out. Police have raided and swept the park a handful of times since the CHOP clearance including in September after groups broke into the park’s sheterhouse facility and set up a mutual aid station inside. That structure and the park’s bathrooms remain fenced-off and locked-down. In September, police also surrounded the park to respond to the murder-suicide of two people living in the camps.

UPDATE: The city says there have also been a continued need to send police and Seattle Fire into the park:

Since November 20, the fire department has sent units to incidents at Cal Anderson Park on five different occasions. This included three fire responses (tree on fire and two large illegal burns) and two medical responses. Additionally, the department was advised of two other illegal bonfires that occurred on Dec. 1 and Dec. 13. Seattle PD has responded to 17 calls in Cal Anderson Park since 12/1/20.

“Based on the nature of the calls, it appears that the majority of the calls are demonstration related,” a city spokesperson writes.

Durkan’s current push on Cal Anderson includes an “outreach first” approach, the mayor said, as she rolls out the $5.6 million “temporary surge” Clean Cities initiative including increased trash pick-up’ and “proactive cleaning in parks and open spaces.”

There has been no public announcement from the administration of how that outreach is playing out at Cal Anderson. CHS will update when we learn more.

UPDATE: The city provided details of general outreach ongoing in Cal Anderson and the surrounding area:

There are some individuals living unsheltered at Cal Anderson, so the City has deployed mobile health providers and multiple City-contracted outreach workers have been on site to provide support for unsheltered adults, youth, and individuals in crisis. The City’s goal is to bring those individuals inside into a safer space, and the City’s outreach partners are offering unsheltered individuals a shelter bed, sheltering resources, or temporary assistance. The City contracts with homeless outreach organizations to work with unhoused individuals across the city, to help them meet basic needs and to get them into a safer housing situation. This outreach by providers such as REACH, LEAD, DESC, , and YouthCare has been ongoing at Cal Anderson Park and in the surrounding neighborhood, in coordination with the Human Services Department’s HOPE Team. Public Health – Seattle & King County’s Mobile Medical program was on site on December 10 providing medical services.

The city’s statement did not address specific efforts if any related to the current planned clearance at Cal Anderson. UPDATE: A city representative says that since last Wednesday, outreach providers “have had contact with at least 40 individuals” at the park.

Durkan and the city’s handling of encampments so far has followed CDC guidelines guidelines that have recommended allowing people living in under sheltered environments to stay in place during the COVID-19 crisis. But the mayor’s office seems increasingly responsive to business and neighborhood concerns about the camps that also fill Capitol Hill areas like Williams Place Park and the Miller Community Center and Playfield. Focusing fully on the city’s issues including COVID and homelessness is the reason Durkan said she has decided not to seek reelection after her terms runs out in 2021.

According to the Cal Anderson notice, camp materials are slated to be removed starting at 7:30 AM Wednesday.

