Seattle Fire calls for public’s help after another string of arson fires in the Central District

Seattle Fire is calling for the public’s help after a string of arson fires set to vehicles and debris in the Central District.

The fires have been set in the same area another bout of arson incidents took place this summer.

SFD says it has responded to seven intentionally set fires since December 4th in Central District locations from 12th Ave near the youth justice center to near Judkins Park.

Most of the fires have been set to vehicles or debris, SFD says, but the update adds that “further details” regarding the fires are not being made public “to maintain the integrity of the investigative process.”

The Seattle Police Department’s Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.

There have been no reported injuries in the fires.

SFD and SPD ask the public to immediately call 911 if you see an illegal fire being set. SFD has also posted tips to reduce the chance of a fire occurring at your home or business.

The latest batch of fires is similar to a string of arson incidents investigated in the same area in June. We do not know if any arrest was made in those fires.

