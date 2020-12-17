Sound Transit board to vote on fare enforcement policy reform

The Sound Transit board of directors will vote Thursday afternoon on what the body is calling the start of “major reforms” for how the agency handles fare enforcement.

If approved in Thursday’s vote, the proposed motion (PDF) would direct the creation of “a new fare enforcement/engagement program” and suspend all “civil infractions for fare evasion” until the board can vote “on an updated fare enforcement policy.”

Current enforcement policies disproportionately “impact people of color and individuals with little or no income” and surveys showed Black passengers were cited and punished disproportionately by the process.

Publicola looked here at some of the options Sound Transit is considering as it shapes the program and policies.

The Seattle Transit Blog reported on the coming Sound Transit “ambassador” pilot program here and also has details of coming changes to fare structures on ST’s services.

CHS reported here a year ago in December 2019 on officials directing Sound Transit to start to solve its fare enforcement problems “early” in 2020.

