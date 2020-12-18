SPD sweeps Cal Anderson to clear homeless encampments and protesters from park — UPDATE

Seattle Police in riot gear and accompanied by armored vehicles and chainsaws to cut through makeshift barriers entered Cal Anderson Park Friday morning starting just before 8 AM in a sweep anticipated for days but met with little resistance.
Campers scrambled to clear tents and activists gathered to protect the park camps and protest for homelessness services and rights recorded police movements and shouted at officers to stop the sweep. Activists have vowed to continue to hold space in the area — if not in Cal Anderson, in a nearby house destined for demolition around the corner on E Denny.
Bicycle police pursued one group of black bloc marching in protest from the park on 12th Ave and moved into position near the yellow squat house.
Police surrounded the house and deployed a SWAT team to make entry. After a long standoff with police attempting to hail anybody inside the structure, the entry team entered the property but did not appear to find anyone inside.
Meanwhile, the protester signs and banners from the house were torn down as activists fled the area.
Activists and black bloc protesters did their best to fill the park Wednesday, the city’s deadline for clearing the area after what it says has been an intensive outreach effort to offer homeless campers shelter across the city. Police circled and patrolled the area of the occupied protest but did not enter the park to engage with protesters Wednesday and overnight into Thursday.
Activists and organizers point to CDC guidelines against sweeps during the COVID-19 crisis and the city’s lack of adequate shelter space. Others say sweeping in the middle of winter only days before Christmas is especially cruel.
Friday’s sweep follows a federal court decision Thursday denying a temporary restraining order to halt the clearance of the park on personal property and civil rights grounds. In the session, lawyers for the city argued that outreach efforts have been successful but that “a number of individuals are refusing to leave” for “extremely complicated political issues.”
Seattle Parks says “a multi-day intensive maintenance and cleaning project” at Cal Anderson will follow the clearance.
Parks officials say workers have been threatened with violence and “recent regular SPR maintenance efforts have been met with threats of physical violence.”
SPD interim Chief Adrian Diaz was on hand for the large SPD deployment.
Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office says city-contracted outreach workers have been conducting “needs assessments, identifying potential service connections, making referrals for those interested in shelter, and offering support to help individuals voluntarily relocate from the park” and that there were “more than 60 shelters beds available, which included youth shelter (basic and enhanced), tiny homes, and adult shelter (basic and enhanced)” on Wednesday.
The city also says organizations including LEAD, LIHI, and the Urban League have been at the park “offering resources including hotel rooms and tiny homes.”
“At Cal Anderson, City-contracted outreach workers have been conducting needs assessments, identifying potential service connections, making referrals for those interested in shelter, and offering support to help individuals voluntarily relocate from the park,” an update on the situation sent by the mayor’s office to nearby property owners and businesses reads.
We are still receiving updates from our outreach providers today, but they have shared with the Human Services Department’s HOPE Team there have been 17 shelter or hotel referrals, at least eight individuals relocating from the park, and one individual returning to Olympia.
City officials have also said that, before the sweep, approximately 10% of people remaining in the park were “unhoused.”
Meanwhile, as of Friday morning, smaller encampments in Capitol Hill parks including Williams Place and at the Miller Community Center field were still in place following outreach and clean-up activities. UPDATE: A parks spokesperson said reports of a sweep at Miller were erroneous. “Parks and Recreation staff staged vehicles at Miller that were to be used at Cal Anderson, but there is no encampment removal at Miller Park,” the spokesperson told CHS.
CHS reported here on the city’s order posted Monday morning to clear the park after months of closure, protests, and camping in the wake of the CHOP occupied protest and Black Lives Matter rallies and marches. Police say one person was arrested after pushing an officer during Monday’s attempts to post notice of the order.
The action also comes as the city says property owners, community groups, and businesses have called for Seattle Parks to reopen Cal Anderson and bring an end to its months as a center of unrest.
Late Thursday night, campers and activists reported a molotov cocktail attack from someone in a passing car burned a vehicle parked on the east side of the park. There were no reported injuries.
We do not yet have arrest report information from Friday’s sweep and there were no immediate reports of injuries. UPDATE: CHS witnessed four arrests and have details about at least three to four more people being taken into custody. SPD reports 10 arrests as of around 10 AM. UPDATE: There are now 21 confirmed arrests. UPDATE 5:40 PM: SPD reports three more arrests bringing the total to 24 confirmed. Those arrested have been booked for investigation of charges including obstructing, trespass, and property destruction. “Parks Department employees have concluded their clean up of Cal Anderson Park for the day,” the SPD update reads.
We asked Seattle Parks what their plan was for the weekend and if SPD has been asked to remain at the park. A spokesperson did not respond to the SPD inquiry but said camping and “illegal fires” are prohibited in Cal Anderson and “will be enforced moving forward.”
“City employees will be continue to be present at the Park in the coming days as the City tries to reopen the park,” she said. “Service providers will also continue to offer shelter and services, including available shelter.”
A tense situation also played out in the streets north of the park where black bloc protesters tangled with a man recording video of the SPD arrest van and a standoff with police on the edge of the park. When the man pulled a knife on one activist during an argument, nearly 20 black bloc swung into action to surround him and force the man to back down. The crackle of a readied stun gun could be heard as the large contingent of police held their line and the situation around the arrest area calmed.
But within minutes, the situation in the area again escalated and police moved in, reportedly firing rubber bullets and making several arrests.
It’s not yet clear how Seattle Parks and SPD will keep Cal Anderson clear of tents and mutual aid efforts after any sweep. In recent clearances, activists and campers quickly returned — sometimes within hours. Parks says it plans a three-day clean-up in Cal Anderson once the park is cleared and is beginning plans for neighborhood and community-led work sessions after New Year’s to try to reactivate the park once it is officially reopened.
UPDATE 10:40 AM: The city has released a statement on the morning’s sweep. “The City has urged individuals to come inside to safer spaces over the last nine days,” it reads. “City contracted service providers have been offering shelter, hotel vouchers, and services at the park and reported to offer these resources to virtually every individual experiencing homelessness. Outreach providers have offered resources such as hotel vouchers, 24/7 enhanced shelters, tiny home villages, and flexible funding for individuals, which at least 20 individuals have accepted.”
The full statement is below:
Mayor Durkan believes our City can have mutually shared values: individuals experiencing homelessness should be in safer spaces like shelters and hotels especially during the winter, and our parks should not be places with illegal and unsafe conduct like fires, makeshift barricades blocking access to residents and first responders, or individuals who are threatening city workers conducting routine maintenance and breaking into city facilities.
Last night, SFD Engine 25 responded to 1635 11th Ave. at 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 17 for a fire in a vehicle (Jeep Liberty). Fire investigators responded and determined the fire was intentionally set by an incendiary device which was thrown into the vehicle and ignited nearby combustibles.
At approximately 7:35 am, City departments arrived at Cal Anderson Park. Because of the recent threats, City staff were joined by SPD to secure the area. The area was secured by 8:15 am.
Most individuals left the park without incident. A small group of individuals remained at the park, and SPD can provide additional information regarding those incidents.
Around 8:15 am, City workers began cleaning the park. Because of the condition of the park, the City Departments expect it will take 6-8 hours to begin initial cleaning efforts to remove makeshift barricades, secure city facilities, clear hazards like needles, and remove large debris, garbage, and trash. Additional work will be expected to continue in the days to follow. You can find initial photos of the conditions of the Park here. [1] [2] [3] [4] [5]
Per the request of a homeowner, SPD also secured a house occupied by activists without incident.
The City has urged individuals to come inside to safer spaces over the last nine days. City contracted service providers have been offering shelter, hotel vouchers, and services at the park and reported to offer these resources to virtually every individual experiencing homelessness. Outreach providers have offered resources such as hotel vouchers, 24/7 enhanced shelters, tiny home villages, and flexible funding for individuals, which at least 20 individuals have accepted.
For any individual experiencing homelessness, please call 2-1-1 or 1-877-211-9274. Belongings – such as IDs and personal items – still within the park will be stored in accordance with City policy, and individuals have been given information on how to retrieve their belongings. The City’s storage policy is available here.
Cal Anderson remains closed, but the City intends to reopen the park soon.
