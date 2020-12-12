Street Critic | Our neighborhood series: Mamnoon

Post navigation

  • On the ground floor of a preserved auto-row building, Mamnoon is on Melrose Place, between Pike and Pine. The owners of the restaurant cleverly incorporated the restaurant’s aesthetic in the planning of its outside dining. Instead of purchasing an off-the-shelf tent, they had a purpose-built, steel-framed canopy and guardrail fabricated. The outside dining is conveniently served from a take-out window.
Mamnoon is located at 1508 Melrose. You can learn more at mamnoonrestaurant.com.

The Street Critic is an occasional CHS special featuring architectural and design observations from the built environments on and around Capitol Hill. This special neighborhood series has been created to highlight features of some of the area’s most important gathering places as restaurants, bars, cafes, and shops face unprecedented challenges during the ongoing pandemic. Is there a space you would like us to feature? Let us know in the comments.

