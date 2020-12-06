This week in CHS history | Central District tiny house village year one, Hamza Warsame death, 2015 march against neo-Nazis on Broadway

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:
Company sale means New Seasons won’t be coming to Central District throwing plans for new 23rd and Union grocery up in the air
On Capitol Hill, the ‘largest float pod center in North America’ has closed
Development follows Twilight Exit to the Central District (but this time the dive bar has years to prepare for it)
Serious injuries after two driver vs. pedestrian collisions in 45 minutes on 12th Ave
Drug and gun charges for man feds say was prolific fake Xanax dealer around Capitol Hill
High aspirations at By the Pound, Capitol Hill’s first deli counter with a secret bar
CHS Pics | Punk Rock Flea Market makes Central District Red Apple temporary home
Destined for demolition, ‘depressing’ Broadway Bonney-Watson won’t get landmark protections
First look at Capitol Hill Station development designs — Seven stories, 427 units, and a new Broadway plaza
As Seattle plans new tiny house encampments, village marks first year in the Central District
How Seattle Police dealt with officer who slammed mentally ill woman to ground on First Hill
Bauhaus closes Capitol Hill cafe, says won’t be returning to Melrose and Pine
SPD investigation continues into death of Seattle Central student — UPDATE
#defendseattle ‘Action Against Neo-Nazi Events’ planned for Sunday in Cal Anderson — UPDATE: Counter-protestors march on Broadway
How do you dig a giant light rail tunnel? With a giant tunnel cutter — Plus, 520 toll hearing
Vita owner sentenced for reckless driving as DUI, assault charges dropped
