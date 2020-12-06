Post navigation

Prev: (12/04/20) | Next: (12/06/20)

This week in CHS history | Central District tiny house village year one, Hamza Warsame death, 2015 march against neo-Nazis on Broadway

Posted on by


Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2019

 

Game over for Full Tilt Capitol Hill

Company sale means New Seasons won’t be coming to Central District throwing plans for new 23rd and Union grocery up in the air


On Capitol Hill, the ‘largest float pod center in North America’ has closed

2018

 

Development follows Twilight Exit to the Central District (but this time the dive bar has years to prepare for it)

Serious injuries after two driver vs. pedestrian collisions in 45 minutes on 12th Ave

Drug and gun charges for man feds say was prolific fake Xanax dealer around Capitol Hill

2017

 

High aspirations at By the Pound, Capitol Hill’s first deli counter with a secret bar

CHS Pics | Punk Rock Flea Market makes Central District Red Apple temporary home

Destined for demolition, ‘depressing’ Broadway Bonney-Watson won’t get landmark protections

2016

 

First look at Capitol Hill Station development designs — Seven stories, 427 units, and a new Broadway plaza

As Seattle plans new tiny house encampments, village marks first year in the Central District

How Seattle Police dealt with officer who slammed mentally ill woman to ground on First Hill

2015

 

Bauhaus closes Capitol Hill cafe, says won’t be returning to Melrose and Pine

SPD investigation continues into death of Seattle Central student — UPDATE

#defendseattle ‘Action Against Neo-Nazi Events’ planned for Sunday in Cal Anderson — UPDATE: Counter-protestors march on Broadway

2010

 

How do you dig a giant light rail tunnel? With a giant tunnel cutter — Plus, 520 toll hearing

Vita owner sentenced for reckless driving as DUI, assault charges dropped

$5/MONTH? SUBSCRIBE AND SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

Subscribe and support CHS Contributors -- $1/$5/$10 per month

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments