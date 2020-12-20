Post navigation

This week in CHS history | Olmstead debuts, youth jail protest targets Murray, Peloton cafe and bike shop is born, Capitol Hill Station’s first Christmas

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2019

 

Patching a hole in Capitol Hill, Olmstead brings new life to the old Broadway Grill

Amazon driver — and mom — reported victims in Capitol Hill carjacking


2018

 

That Brown Girl Cooks chef has ‘Seattle Soul’ plans for new Central District restaurant

Family of Twitch CEO celebrates parents’ 40th anniversary with free admission at the Volunteer Park Conservatory

2017

 

2018 Seattle Women’s March 2.0 will start on Capitol Hill — UPDATE: Power to the Polls

A blast from the past: Q Patrol resurfaces on Capitol Hill

The story of the proposed Capitol Hill landmark that somebody actually wants to be a landmark — UPDATE

2016

 

Shopping center developer in deal to buy 23/Union block with Africatown as partner — UPDATE

Capitol Hill Station’s first Christmas

Youth jail protest comes to Mayor Murray’s North Capitol Hill neighborhood

2015

 

CHS Year in Review 2015 | Our first look at the new Capitol Hill — the year in development

Peloton — cafe, bar, bike shop — ready to ride on E Jefferson

A Capitol Hill bookseller’s list: best books of 2015

2010

 

Team Coco Capitol Hill Christmas

Woman robbed at gunpoint after First Hill flat tire ruse

