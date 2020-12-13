This week in CHS history | Westman’s Bagels debuts, Broadway streetcar extension nixed, Vulcan deal at 23rd and Jackson

Post navigation

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2019

 

Capitol Hill ‘neighborhood cafe’ Tallulah’s isn’t closed — but it’s not open, either — UPDATE: It’s closed

Continuing three decades of business, the apprentice has become the master at Broadway Shoe Repair


Outsider artist Darryl Ary remembered

2018

 

‘Please refrain from donating to panhandlers’ — Capitol Hill Uncle Ike’s sign targets handouts

After Capitol Hill Block Party 2019, city to ‘assess the viability of this event in this neighborhood’

Beep beep — There’s a new sound from riders tapping out at Capitol Hill Station

2017

 

Westman’s Bagels and Coffee bringing ‘morning culture’ to E Madison

Starbucks making Capitol Hill ‘move’ of its Broadway/Republican cafe

Here’s what owner Stowell says about closing Anchovies and Olives

2016

 

Seattle City Hall presses pause on Broadway streetcar extension

As plan for seven-story development takes shape, community looks to future of 23rd and Union’s Midtown Center

2015

 

Vulcan in evaluation agreement, eyeing Central District’s Promenade 23

Group makes case for lidding I-5 to connect Capitol Hill to downtown with greenspace, housing

You have cat to be kitten me: Neko Cat Cafe making Capitol Hill plans

2010

 

City finds three more dangerous light poles — 1 on Capitol Hill, 1 on First Hill, 1 in CD

Sound Transit to pay $296,500 to dig beneath Cal Anderson, Volunteer and Interlaken parks

Spotted: Polar bear on Pine

