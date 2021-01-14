14 Capitol Hill bars and restaurants to look forward to in 2021

Somehow in the middle of a global pandemic with crippling local economic consequences, more than 30 new food and drink ventures were started in 2020 across Capitol Hill and the Central District.

Now, as we start a new year of challenges and opportunities, a new class of restaurants, cafes, bars and more is ready to join the scene.

Here is a look at the new places to look forward to in 2021. Hopefully in the year ahead you’ll get a chance to visit them — and the class of 2020 — in person as we get back to the people and things that we care about and make us happy in life in our neighborhoods.

