18-year-old suspect arrested after man killed in New Year’s Day Montlake Bridge hit and run

Police say a 23-year-old was struck and killed by a suspected hit and run DUI driver on the Montlake Bridge early New Year’s Day.

An 18-year-old suspected of smashing a white SUV into the man before fleeing the scene is in custody for investigation of hit and run.

According to dispatch radio reports and the SPD brief on the early Friday incident, police received multiple reports from 911 callers of a man in the roadway suffering a reported mental crisis and swinging what appeared to be a belt near the bridge around 1 AM Friday morning. “Minutes later, callers reported the man had been hit by a car and now appeared unresponsive in the roadway,” the SPD brief on the incident reads. “A passing citizen began CPR on the victim and officers took over when they arrived.”

Seattle Fire medics also attempted life-saving measures, but the 23-year-old died at the scene in the bridge’s northbound lanes. Police believe the man was struck near E Shelby and Montlake Blvd.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The suspect vehicle with a damaged front end was quickly located north of the crash scene near Husky Stadium where the driver was seen fleeing near the arena. A search of the area was not successful as the sheriff’s Guardian One helicopter was not available and a K9 unit was also not immediately available at the scene.

Police identified the owner of the SUV registered to a Broadmoor address and, according to the department’s update on the case, police then contacted the owners of the car, “and thereby learned the suspected driver was at a nearby address.” It is not clear if the suspect was taken into custody there or near the crime scene.

Police say the 18-year-old was placed under arrest for felony hit and run and investigation of DUI and booked just before 7 AM into the King County Jail. Jail records show only the hit and run investigation booking. The suspect driver remained jailed as of Saturday morning.

The bridge was closed through the night in both directions during the response and investigation.

CHS WISHES YOU HOLIDAY LOVE -- We need your support! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.