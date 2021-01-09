9's | Union at Madison

The corner of Union and Madison, facing west toward downtown, beyond where 12th, Madison, and Union meet, is a signature intersection of Capitol Hill. The streets combine with the overheard trolley lines to bring your eyes to the acutely angular Viva building. With Seattle University to the south, the Ferrari dealership to the north, Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences to the southeast, and Mighty O donuts to the northeast — and Pony due South — this intersection is a true Capitol Hill crossroads at night and at day.

9’s is a new regular photo series with a simple premise. CHS visits a corner of the Hill twice — once at 9 AM and again at 9 PM — to capture the scenes of the neighborhood in motion. Have a space you’d like us to feature? Let us know in comments.

