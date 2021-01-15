Capitol Hill Community Post | JONATHAN CHOE’S article about Miller Park

From Eileen Hood

To Whom it May Concern,

I would like to register a formal complaint in regard to the news article reported by Jonathan Choe, which aired on KOMO 4, Friday, January 8, 2021.

I was returning home from work, Friday, January 8th about 1 pm and was approached by Jonathan Choe and a camera person as I entered the gate to my home. Jonathan indicated that he had already spoken to my son and wanted to ask me some questions about the micro grid project at Miller Park and the un-housed population currently living in the park. I explained to him I am a health care worker, I had just received my first COVID vaccine and I am suffering from Post Viral Syndrome due to having COVID in October. I had to hold the gate of my home to steady myself while we talked. I also noted that I suffer with asthma. He persisted in wanting to talk about the City of Seattle’s project and the folks currently living in the park. I live directly across the street from Miller Park and have watched the encampment grow over the course of the pandemic.

He asked me several questions, and it was apparent he was looking for me to agree with him that the City of Seattle has the right to do a mini sweep of the park on January 11th. At one point he said “you can’t use the park, right?” I corrected him, that this was in fact not true, my family does use the park. We have never had an unpleasant interaction with the folks that currently live there. No matter what I said he kept trying to direct me to agree that the folks living in the park should be moved.

When I had a chance to view the piece on KOMO my worst fears were true, Jonathan Choe had edited the piece to make it appear that I am in favor of city sweeps and uprooting our un-housed population. As a consequence, I am embarrassed and devastated. I was taken advantage of by Jonathan Choe. He was clearly looking to interview people that would back up his opinion that the City has the right to move homeless people. His interview with my son did not air, as my son was clearly more quick witted and stated that he does not support sweeps or removal of encampments of any kind.

Sensationalist reporting is the last thing our country needs right now. We need facts and truth. Again, I am humiliated that my name and face are included in this piece that clearly does not represent my views.

Sincerely,

Eileen Hood