Capitol Hill vintage shop Throwbacks making fresh start in new spot in Pike/Pine

In a time for new beginnings, a longtime neighborhood retailer is bringing change to a Pike/Pine store space in need of a fresh start.

Throwbacks Northwest, the E Pike vintage shop that has kept the neighborhood in vintage fashion and sports gear for more than a decade, is moving into the Pike/Pine core taking over an empty retail space on 11th Ave at E Pike.

Rialto “Rio” Estolas tells CHS the move gives Throwbacks a larger space more solidly in the middle of the Pike/Pine scene that will put the vintage shop just across the street from legendary Capitol Hill skateshop 35th North.

Meanwhile, just around the corner the former No Parking shop is lined up to become a Big Little News, a new era newsstand with a bottleshop and newspapers and periodicals.

The move and the new space on 11th Ave gives Throwbacks the platform it needs for some changes in its brand and an expansion of offerings including vintage goods like denim and tees.

The move is also a much needed new chapter for the retail space that has stood empty since fashion shop Rove was busted into and trashed during the summer’s unrest and protests.

Now Rove’s ownership has left the Hill and Throwbacks is moving in.

If there is a Pike/Pine retailer with the neighborhood credibility to purge those memories from the block, it’s Throwbacks. CHS reported here in 2019 on the store’s decade of business on Capitol Hill as Estolas built his shop’s reputation for sports style of a bygone era and plenty of Sonics gear. “We don’t necessarily sell clothes,” one employee said at the time. “We sell nostalgia. A lot of this is memories — special memories you know. People remember that game they went to with their dad, and maybe their dad has passed away now. Or they grew up playing Little League and they remember watching Ken Griffey Jr. play.”

Business — especially online — during the pandemic has been steady, Estolas said. In 2020, the shop also added new goods from Seattle Ebbets Field Flannels. He said that he’s kept Throwbacks open as much as possible during the COVID-19 restrictions and during the CHOP occupied protest even as many other businesses closed down.

The new Throwbacks with its expanded world of vintage should be up and running in the new space soon, Estolas said, with plans for a February grand opening on 11th Ave. For now, you’ll see work happening in the space and there is a moving sale underway online and at the old E Pike at 12th location

You can learn more at throwbacksnw.com.

