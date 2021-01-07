Post navigation

City says removal notice doesn’t mean full sweep of Miller Playfield encampments

Seattle Parks says notices left with homeless campers at Capitol Hill’s Miller Playfield apply to only a portion of the city property and aren’t part of a full sweep of the encampments.

The notices left at encampment sites on the north lawn area require the area to be cleared by January 11th.

A parks representative said the area needs to be cleared for construction work of a solar microgrid project at the Miller Community Center.

Campers impacted are being notified that they must move personal property or it will be removed to a city collection site. The notice also provides information on shelter resources in the city.

The notice comes three weeks after police led a city sweep of encampments and activists from Cal Anderson. CHS reported on how encampments have grown in other Capitol Hill parks including Miller following the December sweep.

caphiller
caphiller
1 hour ago

The removals “apply to only a portion of the city property”? So the jokers like @zion_1312 (from the tweet above) can continue to cos-play the anarchist revolution from another part of our public parks?

CHqueer
CHqueer
37 minutes ago

Zion “No face no case” sounds like a law-abiding, long-term Seattle resident that is vulnerable and marginalized. I am sure their presence on Capitol Hill has nothing to do with CHOP. LOL

