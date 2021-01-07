City says removal notice doesn’t mean full sweep of Miller Playfield encampments

So not only did we just get kicked out of cal, they want us out of our new space too. I really can’t catch a fucking break can I? Fuck you “City of Seattle” I’m not doing this shit again y’all just gone have to kill me. pic.twitter.com/2Qq1GgADUh — zion (@zion_1312) January 7, 2021

Seattle Parks says notices left with homeless campers at Capitol Hill’s Miller Playfield apply to only a portion of the city property and aren’t part of a full sweep of the encampments.

The notices left at encampment sites on the north lawn area require the area to be cleared by January 11th.

A parks representative said the area needs to be cleared for construction work of a solar microgrid project at the Miller Community Center.

Campers impacted are being notified that they must move personal property or it will be removed to a city collection site. The notice also provides information on shelter resources in the city.

The notice comes three weeks after police led a city sweep of encampments and activists from Cal Anderson. CHS reported on how encampments have grown in other Capitol Hill parks including Miller following the December sweep.

