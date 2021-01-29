Construction of Montlake Lid park and transit plaza begins

Major construction for placement of a new lid over 520 in Montlake begins this weekend. The work means a closure of the eastbound lanes and marks the start of a project that will bring some major change to the neighborhood long divided by the busy freeway.

1/29/2021 to 2/1/2021 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Crews will install girders, large beams, over SR 520 for construction of the Montlake lid. The closure begins at 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29 and ends 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1. Eastbound SR 520 will be closed from Montlake Boulevard to 92nd Ave NE on the Eastside. The bicycle and pedestrian path under SR 520 will be closed at the same time.

WSDOT’s video outlines the work and a series of planned weekend closures.

CHS reported here on a 2020 open house about the Montlake Lid project and community desires for features and amenities on the new open space that will cover a portion of 520 between Montlake Boulevard and 24th Avenue. The park will include walking paths and open spaces but will also have a transit plaza with direct access for buses, HOV and other forms of transportation. Coupled with this section is a pedestrian bridge over 520, a bit farther east from the new lid.

The lid is part of WSDOT’s Montlake Project portion of the long running 520 replacement effort. This section of replacement is being built by Calgary, Canada-based Graham Construction for $455.3 million.

MONTLAKE PROJECT Timeline

Fall 2018: Select contractor

Summer 2019: Begin construction

2023-2024: Complete project construction

