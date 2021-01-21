Email threats against Sawant from city account investigated

City Councilmember Kshama Sawant says City Hall says a series of threatening emails targeting her from a Seattle Fire Department account needs to be taken more seriously.

In an announcement coinciding with Inauguration Day festivities for President Joe Biden, Sawant criticized city officials for failing to act on the series of emails that began in December.

“I believe these emails must be taken very seriously given the current political context with an emboldened right wing nationally, the specific threatening content of the emails, and the fact that they originate from a City of Seattle email account,” Sawant wrote. “There should be a thorough investigation into this matter immediately — particularly in light of the possible link between these emails and the far right protests planned for Biden’s inauguration tomorrow, January 20.”

Sawant’s office says officials said they were investigating the situation after the Seattle Fire employee the account belongs to denied sending the threats. But the email threats continued.

“If you know what’s good, you would know it’s time to go,” one early message read. “If you need help leaving, try jumping head first off the top floor of your building. I’ll even come push you.”

In the message, the sended purported to be a “Capital Hill” resident.

The Seattle Times reports that the Seattle Police Department is now investigating the threats.

Meanwhile, Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office says threats against officials have been on the rise.

“Over the last year, Mayor Durkan and many elected officials have faced an exponential increase in death threats, vandalism, and targeted hate speech,” a statement on the matter reported by KOMO read. “Mayor Durkan has continuously denounced any violence and hate speech towards any elected officials and small businesses. Violent threats, vandalism, and misogynistic and homophobic hate speech are not acceptable in our community.”

HELP KEEP CHS 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' FOR EVERYONE -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.