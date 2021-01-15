FEMA and National Guard COVID-19 vaccine clinics are coming — Meanwhile, first Washington reopening assessment leaves state stuck in Phase 1

President-elect Joe Biden Friday announced a plan to deploy the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Guard to set up COVID-19 vaccine clinics across the country.

Biden’s plan will also “jumpstart” distribution to pharmacies and retail chains as the number of vaccinations has lagged the goals promised by the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, Washington’s new region-based reopening phase process is continuing its slow start with the state announcing each of the eight regions organized under the “Roadmap to Recovery” plan will remain in Phase 1 this week (PDF). Each region’s status is assessed against a set of metrics on a weekly basis.

Seattle and King County are part of the Puget Sound Region along with Snohomish and Pierce Counties. The region shows improvement across the four key metrics but would have to improve its downtrend in new hospital admissions while maintaining improvements in the other categories to qualify for the next phase.

Phase 2 would allow for modest reopenings including in-person dining at 25% capacity, limited capacity indoor and outdoor entertainment events, and the return of participation in competitive sports.

CHS reported on the new region-based phases here.

The federal government says it has distributed more than 31 million doses of vaccine around the country but so far only about 12 million doses have been administered.

The Biden administration will also invoke the Defense Production Act to “maximize the manufacture of vaccine and vaccine supplies for the country.”

Washington’s vaccinations, meanwhile, have now reached around 201,000 people — around 41% of the prioritized population in the state’s first tiers focused on health system workers and high-risk seniors.

Under the state’s current plans, most people will not receive their first COVID-19 vaccination until May at the earliest, according to guidance from the Washington State Department of Health. It’s not clear, yet, how the new federal push from the Biden administration will change that timeline.

In King County, the pace of new cases has slowed to a recent average of around 460 new positive cases a day. With the death rate of those who become ill pacing around 1.7%, the county continues to pay a terrible price after recent spikes, averaging 5 COVID-19 deaths per day. 1,165 have died here from complications from the virus since March.

