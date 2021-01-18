Here’s why this Capitol Hill restaurant is open for indoor dining — and why others will probably soon follow

King County and the entire state may be still facing high levels of new cases and remain mired in Phase 1 of COVID-19 restrictions but, yes, those were real people you saw dining inside a restaurant on Capitol Hill.

New “open air” guidelines from the state are allowing certain venues to restore indoor service at limited capacity. One restaurant quick to move forward under the new rules is Broadway’s Boca Resto Bar and Grill.

The move has also made the 400-block Broadway E Argentine style eatery a popular subject of news tips to CHS from readers concerned about a possible violation of health departments restrictions.

But Boca is playing fair and square by the rules, its ownership says.

“We have been working with officials to ensure we are up to date on the ever changing dining restrictions,” Connor Casas Beaux tells CHS.

Under the new guidelines, Casas Beaux says Boca can serve indoor tables at 25% capacity thanks to its “large French Doors that open along the entire front of our restaurant.”

The guidelines also recognize the part CO2 monitoring can play in making sure there is adequate circulation — if carbon dioxide levels stay below 450ppm2, the setup qualifies.

“Currently with our dining set up we have the ability to install a carbon dioxide monitor which is used to measure air circulation,” Casas Beaux said.

Boca is planning to add that monitoring this week and Casa Beaux said the 2018-born restaurant also has met with state liquor board officials “to ensure we are following protocols until then.”

At this point, CHS is not aware of other Capitol Hill restaurants also putting the new guidelines into motion with indoor service. Blu Water Bistro in Leschi is reportedly also open under the new rules.

The new guidelines come as Washington has tried to prepare for ramping back up activities and the economy even as the winter has brought a surge in new cases and challenging news on the slow rollout of vaccines across the state and the country.

Under current COVID-19 conditions, King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties and the rest of the state’s regions remain under Phase 1 reopening restrictions that include a prohibition on indoor dining and limits on gatherings. The reopening phase conditions are assessed weekly on Fridays.

Restrictions on businesses and gatherings have been especially hard on small businesses and the city’s restaurants and bars. 2020 brought nearly 30 food and drink closures attributed to the economic fallout.

Capitol Hill and Central District COVID-19 Crisis Closures: CHS has tried to confirm all reported statuses. Please let us know if any information needs to be updated chs@capitolhillseattle.com -- LAST UPDATED: 12/29/20

Food and drink

The Wandering Goose , reported 12/29/2020

, reported 12/29/2020 Barca , announced 11/11/2020

, announced 11/11/2020 Suika, lease issues, announced 9/27/2020

lease issues, announced 9/27/2020 Juicebox Cafe , announced 9/28/20

, announced 9/28/20 Heritage Distilling Capitol Hill , announced 9/25/20

, announced 9/25/20 Amandine , closing 9/30/20 announced 9/25/20

, closing 9/30/20 announced 9/25/20 Bar Sue , announced 9/25/20

, announced 9/25/20 Marination Station , announced 9/14/20

, announced 9/14/20 Ha Na , announced 8/27/20

, announced 8/27/20 Intrigue Coffeehouse , announced 8/21/20

, announced 8/21/20 Nates Wings & Waffles, Happy Grillmore and the Central District Ice Cream Company , announced 8/6/20

, announced 8/6/20 Americana, Broadway, announced 7/23/20

The Lounge by AT&T and Ada’s Discovery Cafe , E Thomas, announced 7/7/20

, E Thomas, announced 7/7/20 Bill's Off Broadway , E Pine, announced 6/24/20

, E Pine, announced 6/24/20 Stumptown , 12th Ave, announced 5/26/20

, 12th Ave, announced 5/26/20 Adana , 15th and Pine, announced 5/21/20

, 15th and Pine, announced 5/21/20 Tougo , 18th and Union, announced early April, Yesler location remains open

, 18th and Union, announced early April, Yesler location remains open My Thai, 10th Ave E, closed but we're not sure when it shuttered

Retail and more

Velocity Dance Center, 12th Ave, will continue as organization but leaving Capitol Hill space, announced 12/4/20.

12th Ave, will continue as organization but leaving Capitol Hill space, announced 12/4/20. Stock and Pantry , E Pine, announced 10/14/20

, E Pine, announced 10/14/20 Take 2 , 15th Ave E, announced 9/30/20

, 15th Ave E, announced 9/30/20 No Parking , E Pike, announced 9/5/20

, E Pike, announced 9/5/20 Ritual House , 19th Ave E, reported 7/15/20

, 19th Ave E, reported 7/15/20 Totokaelo , 10th Ave, reported 7/13/20

, 10th Ave, reported 7/13/20 Mode of Fitness , E Pine

, E Pine Urban Outfitters , Broadway, youth fashion chain's exit began last summer as Broadway Market began search for new tenant

, Broadway, youth fashion chain's exit began last summer as Broadway Market began search for new tenant Le Frock, E Pike, consignment shop announced permanent closure in April

