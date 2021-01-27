Hopefully by 2022 we’re having parades and parties again — But Seattle Pride making early call to move 2021 celebration online

Hell no, you can’t cancel Pride — but you can be realistic about pandemic-era scheduling.

The organizers of Seattle Pride aren’t waiting around. In 2021, Seattle’s celebration of LGBTQIA+ will again be virtual:

As the COVID-19 pandemic response continues to restrict large public gatherings, Seattle Pride – the organizer of Seattle Pride in the Park and Seattle Pride Parade – will shift its annual LGBTQIA+ celebratory events to a virtual weekend (June 26 & 27, 2021) of speakers,

performances and more. “With the pandemic still spreading at a rapid pace, we could not in good conscience move forward with plans for our June events which bring thousands of people together in close proximity,” said Seattle Pride Executive Director Krystal Marx. “Our efforts now shift to building on the success of last year’s virtual Pride, so we can continue to bring our community together to celebrate diversity.”

In 2020, organizers responded to the risks around large gatherings with an April decision to move the energy from the annual parade and celebrations on Capitol Hill and Seattle Center to online gatherings and virtual events.

CHS reported here on 2020’s Pride Weekend happenings and efforts around BIPOC Pride in a summer of Black Lives Matter marches and activism.

The transition of major events like Pride to online, virtual events can be a psychic blow that communities have now grown familiar with. How to address the economic impact is another challenge. Capitol Hill bars and restaurants will certainly mourn the decision. In 2021, Seattle Pride is looking for ideas to add to the roster of speakers, performances and events. Would virtual beer gardens benefitting neighborhood bars be fun?

“Details of Seattle Pride’s plans for June are in development, but are expected to be announced within a couple months,” the announcement from Seattle Pride reads. “In the meantime, per tradition, Seattle Pride is once again calling on the public to submit suggestions for this year’s Pride event theme. To submit a theme idea, visit the submission form at SeattlePride.org.”

2021’s Seattle Pride weekend is slated for June 26th and 27th, 2021.

The full 2021 announcement from Seattle Pride is below.

