‘I will not open in Seattle again’ — Why Capitol Hill’s The Wandering Goose really closed

News that Capitol Hill bakery and cafe The Wandering Goose was closing permanently hit hard around the neighborhood and the city.
The 15th Ave E favorite’s biscuits and generous slabs of cake were a comfort and a popular neighborhood stop even through the challenges of COVID-19.
As the state is putting a new phased plan in place for reopening the economy after the latest virus lockdowns, owner Heather Earnhardt tells CHS the city needs to do more to support small businesses like the Goose.
“Our local politicians let us down honestly,” Earnhardt tells CHS. “It was impossible to acquire any funding or grants (not for lack of applying mind you) and the fact that we made it 10 months on our own doing only to-go is something I’m proud of.”
Earnhardt says that she and co-owner Mike McConnell, the founder and former owner of Caffe Vita, along with managing partner Alexandria Ladich did what they could to keep the business open through the various lockdowns and phases put in place to try to slow the spread of the virus.
HELP KEEP CHS 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' FOR EVERYONE -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
“t’s been a good journey and it’s heartbreaking considering I put everything I had into a place I really (and still do) believe in- but I had to call it,” Earnhardt writes. “I’m not a quitter but it was an impossible situation with absolutely no help from the government. I applied for as many grants as I could find. I’m a restaurant owner, not a grant writer.”
Despite the challenges, Earnhardt says she was ready to continue with The Wandering Goose.
“We are so grateful to our customers and our employees both past and present that worked with us along the way,” Earnhardt said. “It was such a fun, joyous place to work-it never even felt like work until the last 10 months honestly.”
Federal programs, along with state and local efforts have made millions of dollars available in loans and grants to businesses but many owners have found themselves awash in applications and left out of the awards. The city, meanwhile, has tried to help provide more resources including a “COVID-19 Lease Amendment Toolkit” along with Seattle’s moratorium on evictions of small businesses and nonprofits. Some owners say the city should be doing more and point to efforts like the campaign to ease the creation of outside tent and heater setups for restaurants as examples where City Hall could do more to help businesses stay open and keep workers on the job.
Meanwhile, King County health officials have said workers bringing the virus home has been one leading source of the spread of the virus in households.
Earnhardt said another possible avenue of relief led nowhere as the cafe’s landlord was not responsive to her requests for assistance. The building, also home to Ethan Stowell restaurant Rione XIII, remains under longtime family ownership.
Earnhardt says her business focus will remain far from Seattle.
“We’ve been living in Tokeland almost three years, this is where my heart is now,” she writes. “If you loved The Wandering Goose even a little bit you will fall head over heels in love with Tokeland Hotel, I promise you, it’s magical!”
She says she also has two new projects in the works — but nowhere near the city.
“Knowing what I know now about how little the local and state government cares about supporting restaurants during a mandated shut down, no I will not open in Seattle again,” she writes.
HELP KEEP CHS 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' FOR EVERYONE -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
City Council passed JumpStart in July, which allocated between $11-14MM to small business relief–and the Mayor vetoed it, forcing a delay until the Council could override in mid-August. Then she vetoed an amended 2020 budget that included the JumpStart spending plan just before the Labor Day recess, once again delaying the release of relief funds until September or October, after another veto override. Those 2-3 months might have made a big difference for businesses hanging on by a thread all summer. Let’s be specific about who did what when we complain about “local government.”
appreciate you clarifying this for readers especially as we have many who like to immediately point the finger at city council.
Might be important to note why the mayor chose to veto if you value the idea of a thorough analysis as you claim.
Yes indeed we should – She vetoed because she thought we needed to save that money, sourced from Seattle’s ‘rainy day fund’, for real emergencies. I mean, you’re going to say I’m mischaracterizing what she said, but it’s almost verbatim.
JumpStart seemed to me to be mostly about raising payroll taxes on big businesses to pay for homeless and housing initiatives and a small part towards Seattle’s Green New Deal. I saw fairly little talk about much money being spent on Covid relief. I think just 20% of 2021’s JumpStart budget is going towards it. Now the Chamber of Commerce is trying to get the tax thrown out as unconstitutional, which has some legal grounds. I can understand why Durkan was cautious, because the tax might not be collected come 2022 and the city will be deeply in the red on the spending we do expecting it to be upheld. Although I think her main concern was not driving out those big businesses, which I’m less sympathetic to. Hopefully this all works out as well as it can.
It is sad but not unexpected that Capitol Hill is losing the small businesses that make it special. I am glad she is speaking up to dispel the myth that the neighborhood’s death spiral is solely related to the pandemic. The leadership void to the point of rot on the City Council has had a lot to do with it. Capitol Hill and its small businesses have been abandoned.
How is this not solely related to the pandemic?
Absolutely right.
The landlord is being short sighted – it’s not going to be easy to re rent the unit anytime soon, so any revenue is better than zero.
The city could help by reducing property tax for units impacted which would reduce the landlords carrying cost.
This is something I don’t understand. What is the motivation to take no money over some money? Maybe someone with knowledge of commercial leases could chime in?
property tax goes to the county though, Seattle does not collect property taxes https://www.seattle.gov/license-and-tax-administration/business-license-tax/other-seattle-taxes/property-tax-and-sales-tax
I didn’t know other Western Washington businesses outside of Seattle had the luxury of funding from government agencies that our businesses didn’t. Is our city actually unique in not having offered what she needed?
Or is this just about being angry (not illegitimately) about a national-level problem, and looking for a local scapegoat?
This business failed because of the pandemic. Full stop. Blaming anyone else is a really ungraceful way to exit.