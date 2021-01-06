‘I will not open in Seattle again’ — Why Capitol Hill’s The Wandering Goose really closed

News that Capitol Hill bakery and cafe The Wandering Goose was closing permanently hit hard around the neighborhood and the city.

The 15th Ave E favorite’s biscuits and generous slabs of cake were a comfort and a popular neighborhood stop even through the challenges of COVID-19.

As the state is putting a new phased plan in place for reopening the economy after the latest virus lockdowns, owner Heather Earnhardt tells CHS the city needs to do more to support small businesses like the Goose.

“Our local politicians let us down honestly,” Earnhardt tells CHS. “It was impossible to acquire any funding or grants (not for lack of applying mind you) and the fact that we made it 10 months on our own doing only to-go is something I’m proud of.”

Earnhardt says that she and co-owner Mike McConnell, the founder and former owner of Caffe Vita, along with managing partner Alexandria Ladich did what they could to keep the business open through the various lockdowns and phases put in place to try to slow the spread of the virus.

“t’s been a good journey and it’s heartbreaking considering I put everything I had into a place I really (and still do) believe in- but I had to call it,” Earnhardt writes. “I’m not a quitter but it was an impossible situation with absolutely no help from the government. I applied for as many grants as I could find. I’m a restaurant owner, not a grant writer.”

Despite the challenges, Earnhardt says she was ready to continue with The Wandering Goose.

“We are so grateful to our customers and our employees both past and present that worked with us along the way,” Earnhardt said. “It was such a fun, joyous place to work-it never even felt like work until the last 10 months honestly.”

Federal programs, along with state and local efforts have made millions of dollars available in loans and grants to businesses but many owners have found themselves awash in applications and left out of the awards. The city, meanwhile, has tried to help provide more resources including a “COVID-19 Lease Amendment Toolkit” along with Seattle’s moratorium on evictions of small businesses and nonprofits. Some owners say the city should be doing more and point to efforts like the campaign to ease the creation of outside tent and heater setups for restaurants as examples where City Hall could do more to help businesses stay open and keep workers on the job.

Meanwhile, King County health officials have said workers bringing the virus home has been one leading source of the spread of the virus in households.

Earnhardt said another possible avenue of relief led nowhere as the cafe’s landlord was not responsive to her requests for assistance. The building, also home to Ethan Stowell restaurant Rione XIII, remains under longtime family ownership.

Earnhardt says her business focus will remain far from Seattle.

“We’ve been living in Tokeland almost three years, this is where my heart is now,” she writes. “If you loved The Wandering Goose even a little bit you will fall head over heels in love with Tokeland Hotel, I promise you, it’s magical!”

She says she also has two new projects in the works — but nowhere near the city.

“Knowing what I know now about how little the local and state government cares about supporting restaurants during a mandated shut down, no I will not open in Seattle again,” she writes.

