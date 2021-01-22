Insurrection in the Capitol: Huseman pleads not guilty in assaults on journalists, three more SPD cops investigated

The Capitol Hill, Seattle man accused of assaulting and threatening media in Olympia the same day as the January 6th storming of the Capitol in Washington D.C. has pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

Meanwhile, three more Seattle Police officers are being investigated for their part in the day’s chaos at the U.S. Capitol.

Damon Huseman pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Thurston County Superior Court.

CHS reported here on the pre-Inauguration Day arrest of the Summit Ave resident who had been charged with two counts of assault and a count of felony harassment in the days following the attempted storming of the Governor’s mansion in Olympia and was the subject of a search warrant and an “Extreme Risk Protection Order” barring Huseman from having access to firearms.

Huseman, 26, had been the subject of social media efforts attempting to identify people captured on video during the deadly D.C. actions and the attempted assault on Gov. Jay Inslee’s Olympia residence after he was captured on video wearing paramilitary style clothing, carrying an “assault type rifle,” and threatening media during an attempt to enter the Washington governor’s residence the same day as the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol in D.C.

Huseman has been a recent resident of Capitol Hill and has served as a building manager in the area.

He remains jailed in Thurston County and is being held on $50,000 bail. The current court schedule has slated his trial for March.

Seattle Police, Chief Adrian Diaz, meanwhile, announced that three more of his officers are under investigation for their roles in the unrest at the nation’s Capitol.

“I have been notified that the Office of Police Accountability has opened an investigation into three additional SPD officers who were in Washington DC on the day of the attack on the US Capitol,” the announcement from the interim chief reads.

Diaz says the officers “self-reported to their supervisors” and remain on duty.

The trio joins two other officers currently under investigation after photos on social media showed them in D.C. Those officers were placed on administrative leave.

“I made it very clear when I assumed this position, that any violation of community trust or any action that threatens our ability to serve this city will be met with full accountability,” Diaz said. “We cannot violate the same laws we are sworn to protect. We cannot allow violent or intimidating direct action to become acceptable in our society. If any SPD employee participated directly in assaulting the Capitol, I will terminate them.”

Any findings of criminal activity will also be shared with federal officials, Diaz said.

