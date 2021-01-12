Insurrection in the Capitol: Jayapal tests positive for COVID-19 after D.C. lockdown

The fallout from the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. continues. Seattle area Rep. Pramila Jayapal has tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to unmasked congressional leaders in the lockdown during last Wednesday’s violence:

United States Representative Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) received a positive COVID-19 test result tonight after being locked down in a secured room at the U.S Capitol where numerous Republican lawmakers recklessly refused to wear masks in the moments after the January 6 attack. Dr. Brian Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress, advised representatives and Congressional staff on Sunday that those in the secured room could have, “been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection.” The duration in the room was multiple hours and several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one.

“While I am isolating per the Capitol Physician’s instructions, I will continue to work to the best of my ability because the deep urgency of our many crises is paramount,” Jaypal said in an update on her situation. “I share the outrage and anger of those across America who have watched Trump fail to combat this raging pandemic and refuse to take care of Americans who are suffering, dying, and devastated.”

Jayapal, 55, has served as U.S. Representative for Washington’s 7th congressional district since 2017. She cruised to easy victory in her race for reelection in 2020.

