Now hiring: the soon to open Central District Amazon Fresh grocery store

Company officials have confirmed to CHS the Central District store in the new mixed-use development at 23rd and Jackson will be part of the company’s first Amazon Fresh groceries to open in its home state of Washington.

We are proud to be bringing hundreds of good jobs with benefits to the Seattle area as we prepare to open the first Amazon Fresh grocery stores in our home state of Washington,” Roetta Greene Elton, district manager of Amazon Fresh grocery stores, said in a company statement on the openings. “We’re excited to provide customers with new, low-priced grocery stores in their neighborhoods and look forward to contributing positively to the community.”

Amazon’s big message about the big new store that has risen where the neighborhood’s Red Apple grocery used to stand focused on one important component: jobs.

“The company plans to fill hundreds of full- and part-time positions, including managerial roles, at stores located in Seattle and Bellevue,” the Amazon announcement reads. “Interested candidates can visit amazonstores.jobs to learn more and apply.”

The company says Amazon Fresh employees will join “more than 80,000 full- and part-time Amazon employees already working in Washington with industry-leading pay and a variety of benefits packages starting from their first day on the job.”

The first jobs listed for the Jackson store as of Monday are for the “Grocery, Food Service, & Kitchen Associate” role — and the “Overnight Grocery, Food Service, and Kitchen Associate.” Pay starts at $17 an hour.

“We look forward to working with Amazon to bring its new Amazon Fresh grocery store to Seattle,” Michelle Merriweather, President and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle, said in the Amazon announcement. “This store will create hundreds of new job opportunities for people in the community and provide them with an easily accessible, low-cost option for groceries, which is especially important during these tough times.”

CHS reported last on the Vulcan mixed-use development’s major grocery store tenant and its plans for opening at 23rd and Jackson last year.

Unlike the Amazon Go store that opened on E Pike in early 2020, industry analysts say the new Amazon Fresh concepts will resemble traditional groceries with aisles of goods, delis, and fresh produce, along with pick-up options for the company’s increasingly robust online grocery shopping options. They’ll also represent an alternative to the company’s Whole Foods chain which opened a store at Broadway and Madison in October 2018.

The grocery industry has continued to be a robust consumer of new Central Seattle retail space. PCC opened its newest grocery in the Central District at 23rd and Union last summer.

At 23rd and Jackson, the Red Apple was demolished in early 2018 to make way for construction of the Jackson Apartments,a set of seven-story buildings from developer Vulcan Real Estate with plans for a combined 532 apartments, a whopping 44,000 square feet of commercial space, a massive amount of underground parking with room for more than 500 vehicles, and, yes, a 25,000-square-foot main retail space. Permits indicate a main floor of around 20,000 feet for the store with another 5,000 in the mezzanine, plus 2,400 square feet of kitchen. The store will also include Amazon touches like kiosks where you can talk with its artificial intelligence assistant service Alexa and its “smart” Dash Carts.

Vulcan says a “public plaza and retail pavilion” at 23rd and Jackson will also include “three micro-retail spaces.”

A spokesperson for the secretive project told CHS Monday she could not confirm a planned opening date for the Jackson Amazon Fresh. “I don’t have specific details about an opening date to share today, but we’re working hard to get these stores ready for customers and are actively hiring for hundreds full and part-time roles to help us do that,” the spokesperson writes. “Stay tuned! We’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we can.”

