Part of Capitol Hill’s class of 2020, Cornelly’s craft pizza and pasta now part of the neighborhood on Summit Ave

With 2021 so far taking a “hold my beer” approach to outdoing 2020 in the stress over things you can’t control department, the comfort of a hot pizza from a neighborhood joint should not be overlooked.

Cornelly’s opening last year down on Summit Ave may have been missed by a few — it ranked inside the top 10 of Capitol Hill newbies in our review of 2020 in food and drink but in only ninth place — but you can make up for that now that the new year is here.

In the space formerly home to Hill longtimer Toscana and part of the surprisingly robust block of Capitol Hill food and drink home to Top Pot Doughnuts, the Summit Pub, Single Shot, and Sol Liquor Lounge, Cornelly has brought “naturally leavened pizza dough, handmade pastas, extruded pastas,” and “really hyper seasonal vegetable plates” along with special treats like housemade sour gummy candies to keep things interesting.

“Since 2009 I’ve been drawing my dream restaurant on napkins and on the back of my menus at my other restaurants,” Brett Phillips told CHS about his years cooking at Ethan Stowell’s Tavolàta and How To Cook A Wolf before teaming up with fellow restaurant veteran Sam Carroll on Cornelly.

Since its 2020 debut, Cornelly has remained open with ordering through its website for pizza, pasta, small plates and salads, desserts, beer, and wine and is currently open nightly from 4 to 9 PM.

Cornelly is located at 601 Summit Ave E. You can learn more and order online at cornellyseattle.com.