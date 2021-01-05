Police investigate after suspect shoots up Summit Ave apartment building

Police are investigating after a man opened fire into a Summit Ave apartment building early Tuesday morning. There were no injuries.

According to the Seattle Police report on the incident, police were called to the Summit Ave building above E Olive Way after reports of gunfire around 1:30 AM.

A witness told police he heard three loud shots and saw a male walking away from the scene wearing dark clothing with his hood up. A man in the apartment that was hit told police he was in his bedroom when he heard the gunfire and said he also saw the male walking northbound on E Olive Way after the shots were fired.

It was not clear why the suspect had targeted the building.

Police say the apartment window was shattered by the shots but nobody was injured. A search of the area yielded no arrests but officers recovered two 9mm shell casings on the sidewalk.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

HELP KEEP CHS 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' FOR EVERYONE -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.