Police investigate reported stabbing at 13th and Pine

Seattle Police and Seattle Fire responded to a reported stabbing Thursday near 13th and Pine.

Police located a suspect vehicle nearby and were taking one person into custody, according to East Precinct radio updates.

Seattle Fire was called to the scene just after 9:30 PM to a report of a victim suffering from a knife wound to the arm.

The reported stabbing took place in a nearby parking lot, according to a witness account.

Police were looking for a white SUV reported to be involved in the incident.

Officers had located a SUV matching the description nearby and were clearing the vehicle just before 10 PM, according to radio updates.

HELP KEEP CHS 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' FOR EVERYONE -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.